|
Clemson offers 4-star TE
|Tuesday, June 2, 2020 10:02 AM-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Jake Johnson - Tight End
TigerNet:
(4.40)
Height: 6-5 Weight: 210 Hometown: Watkinsville, GA (Oconee County HS) Class: 2022
# 7 TE, # 17 GA
Four-star tight end
Jake Johnson (Oconee County HS, Ga.) announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.
Height: 6-5 Weight: 210 Hometown: Watkinsville, GA (Oconee County HS) Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
# 7 TE, # 17 GA
Four-star tight end
Jake Johnson (Oconee County HS, Ga.) announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.
"Very thankful and excited to receive an offer from Clemson!" Johnson posted on Twitter. Johnson tallied 14 touchdown catches and 845 yards in 60 receptions as a sophomore. He reports double-digit offers now, including Georgia, Florida, LSU, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
"Very thankful and excited to receive an offer from Clemson!" Johnson posted on Twitter.
Johnson tallied 14 touchdown catches and 845 yards in 60 receptions as a sophomore.
He reports double-digit offers now, including Georgia, Florida, LSU, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
Johnson is the nephew of former Georgia and Miami coach Mark Richt.
Very thankful and excited to receive an offer from Clemson! #GoTigers #DeathValley pic.twitter.com/CsiSNE2Ol5— Jake Johnson (@Jakejohnson2022) June 2, 2020
See Ball Get Ball! #classof2022 pic.twitter.com/tlbnggAskV— Jake Johnson (@Jakejohnson2022) May 23, 2020
Tags: Jake Johnson
- R.I.P. Wes Unseld.... -
- Don’t shoot the messenger here, but a former player on twitter -
- TNET: National analysts weigh in on Justyn Ross loss impact on Tigers -
- The Media Seems More Content to Bash Upstanding Citizens -
- TNET: California 5-star says it would be hard to say no to Clemson -
- Coots, "You are what your record says you are" -
- TNET: Former Tiger leads cleanup crew after Tampa Bay protests -
- The nice thing about being me is... -
- LOL -
- Leprechauns having to change travel plans... -
- Read where TL16’s Stock for Winning Heisman Has Dropped Due To.. -
- TNET: Clemson offers 4-star TE -
- I condemn all racial injustices -
- Justyn Ross= Difference between Dabo and Kirby. -
- Anyone else view all Dabo’s recent offers as a sign of desperation? -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
- Dabo on his wife Kathleen: ‘She made me whole’
- Rivalry Battle: Top North Carolina DE to choose between Clemson and South Carolina
- ESPN writer ranks Clemson WRs No. 2 in ACC
- What teams offer the most recruits, and where does Clemson stand?
- As 2021 class expands, few spots remain on the defense: Who leads to fill those spots?
- Big-time defensive end picks his dream school
- Football is back in Clemson this week, sort of
- For 2021 recruiting cycle, Clemson is down to just a few spots on the offense
- Next Man Up: Who steps in and contributes with loss of Justyn Ross?
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<