Clemson offers 4-star TE
by - Tuesday, June 2, 2020 10:02 AM
Jake Johnson - Tight End Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.40)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 210   Hometown: Watkinsville, GA (Oconee County HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
# 7 TE, # 17 GA

Four-star tight end Jake Johnson (Oconee County HS, Ga.) announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.

"Very thankful and excited to receive an offer from Clemson!" Johnson posted on Twitter.

Johnson tallied 14 touchdown catches and 845 yards in 60 receptions as a sophomore.

He reports double-digit offers now, including Georgia, Florida, LSU, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Johnson is the nephew of former Georgia and Miami coach Mark Richt.

