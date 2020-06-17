|
Clemson offers 4-star Peach State defender
|Wednesday, June 17, 2020 9:37 AM-
|
Height: 6-3 Weight: 190 Hometown: Marietta, GA (Marietta HS) Class: 2022
# 48 Overall, # 5 OLB, # 6 GA
Four-star 2022 Marietta (Ga.) linebacker
Daniel Martin announced a Clemson offer Tuesday night.
"Blessed & honored to receive an offer to play (football) at Clemson University," Martin said on Twitter. Martin visited for the Clemson-Texas A&M game last fall. He holds double-digit offers currently, including Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Tennessee and Florida State. Martin tallied 74 stops, 12 for loss, as a sophomore for Marietta High School.
Blessed & honored to receive an offer to play ??at Clemson University. @CoachConn @CoachVenables @CoachToddBates @3DMocha @MHSFBFAMILY ??#gotigers pic.twitter.com/mpwCUHkL1v— Daniel Martin (@Mr_DanielMartin) June 17, 2020
Great game day in Death Valley with my Granddaddy #ALLIN @ClemsonFB @CoachStreeter @CoachVenables pic.twitter.com/78WFn2N6aE— Daniel Martin (@Mr_DanielMartin) September 8, 2019
