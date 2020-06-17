Clemson offers 4-star Peach State defender
by - Wednesday, June 17, 2020 9:37 AM
Daniel Martin - Linebacker Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.33)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 190   Hometown: Marietta, GA (Marietta HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
# 48 Overall, # 5 OLB, # 6 GA

Four-star 2022 Marietta (Ga.) linebacker Daniel Martin announced a Clemson offer Tuesday night.

"Blessed & honored to receive an offer to play (football) at Clemson University," Martin said on Twitter.

Martin visited for the Clemson-Texas A&M game last fall. He holds double-digit offers currently, including Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Tennessee and Florida State.

Martin tallied 74 stops, 12 for loss, as a sophomore for Marietta High School.

