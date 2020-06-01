BREAKING

Clemson offers 4-star LB
by - Monday, June 1, 2020 7:17 PM
TJ Dudley - Linebacker Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.42)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 210   Hometown: Montgomery, AL (Montgomery Catholic Preparatory HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
# 191 Overall, # 17 OLB, # 9 AL

Four-star Montgomery, Alabama linebacker TJ Dudley announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

Dudley is rated as a top-200 prospect overall (191) and top-10 in Alabama (9) by 247Sports.

"#AG2G Beyond blessed and Grateful to receive an offer from CLEMSON UNIVERSITY," Dudley said on Twitter.

Dudley totaled 117 stops, 20 for loss, with 7.5 sacks as a sophomore.

