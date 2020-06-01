|
Clemson offers 4-star LB
|Monday, June 1, 2020 7:17 PM-
|
TJ Dudley - Linebacker
TigerNet:
(4.42)
Height: 6-2 Weight: 210 Hometown: Montgomery, AL (Montgomery Catholic Preparatory HS) Class: 2022
# 191 Overall, # 17 OLB, # 9 AL
Four-star Montgomery, Alabama linebacker
TJ Dudley announced a Clemson offer on Monday.
Dudley is rated as a top-200 prospect overall (191) and top-10 in Alabama (9) by 247Sports. "#AG2G Beyond blessed and Grateful to receive an offer from CLEMSON UNIVERSITY," Dudley said on Twitter.
Dudley is rated as a top-200 prospect overall (191) and top-10 in Alabama (9) by 247Sports.
"#AG2G Beyond blessed and Grateful to receive an offer from CLEMSON UNIVERSITY," Dudley said on Twitter.
Dudley totaled 117 stops, 20 for loss, with 7.5 sacks as a sophomore.
??#AG2G Beyond blessed and Grateful to receive an offer from CLEMSON UNIVERSITY ??????@247Sports @ChadSimmons_ @Rivalsfbcamps @kirkjuice32 @YellowhammerFB @MCPKnightsFB @Keith247Sports @CoachToddBates @CoachVenables @isaiahsimmons25 @247recruiting @HankSouth247 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/WiKzr5478N— Tj “6ull” Dudley (@HollywoodHtu) June 1, 2020
Tags: TJ Dudley
