Clemson offers 4-star LB

Four-star Montgomery, Alabama linebacker TJ Dudley announced a Clemson offer on Monday. Dudley is rated as a top-200 prospect overall (191) and top-10 in Alabama (9) by 247Sports. "#AG2G Beyond blessed and Grateful to receive an offer from CLEMSON UNIVERSITY," Dudley said on Twitter.

Dudley totaled 117 stops, 20 for loss, with 7.5 sacks as a sophomore.

