Clemson offers 4-star DE

Four-star 2022 Columbus, Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams announced a Clemson offer on Monday. "BLESSED TO RECEIVE AN OFFER FROM CLEMSON UNIVERSITY," Williams said. Williams tallied 10 sacks, 18 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles as a sophomore.

He already claims over 20 offers, including Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, LSU and Florida.

BLESSED TO RECEIVE AN OFFER FROM CLEMSON UNIVERSITY ???????? #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/nJbFhFDjoW — Mykel Williams (@MykelW_50) June 1, 2020

After a zoom meeting with Coach Hall from Clemson Hardaway High’s Mykel Williams picks up an offer from the Tigers!!#HardawayisUnstoppableRightNowCityOnLock(706)!!! pic.twitter.com/viUjeb8Juw — Coach Woolridge (@CoachWoolridge5) June 1, 2020

