Clemson offers 4-star DE
by - Monday, June 1, 2020 6:42 PM
Mykel Williams - Defensive End Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.48)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 258   Hometown: Columbus, GA (Hardaway HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
# 77 Overall, # 8 SDE, # 9 GA

Four-star 2022 Columbus, Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

"BLESSED TO RECEIVE AN OFFER FROM CLEMSON UNIVERSITY," Williams said.

Williams tallied 10 sacks, 18 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles as a sophomore.

He already claims over 20 offers, including Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, LSU and Florida.

