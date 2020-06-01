|
Clemson offers 4-star DE
|Monday, June 1, 2020 6:42 PM-
|
Mykel Williams - Defensive End
TigerNet:
(4.48)
Height: 6-5 Weight: 258 Hometown: Columbus, GA (Hardaway HS) Class: 2022
# 77 Overall, # 8 SDE, # 9 GA
Four-star 2022 Columbus, Georgia defensive end
Mykel Williams announced a Clemson offer on Monday.
"BLESSED TO RECEIVE AN OFFER FROM CLEMSON UNIVERSITY," Williams said. Williams tallied 10 sacks, 18 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles as a sophomore.
He already claims over 20 offers, including Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, LSU and Florida.
BLESSED TO RECEIVE AN OFFER FROM CLEMSON UNIVERSITY ???????? #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/nJbFhFDjoW— Mykel Williams (@MykelW_50) June 1, 2020
After a zoom meeting with Coach Hall from Clemson Hardaway High’s Mykel Williams picks up an offer from the Tigers!!#HardawayisUnstoppableRightNowCityOnLock(706)!!! pic.twitter.com/viUjeb8Juw— Coach Woolridge (@CoachWoolridge5) June 1, 2020
Tags: Mykel Williams
- I’m so glad Simms decided to return for his senior season. -
- The Cokeville Miracle!! -
- A coot friend just sent me a pic of two guys removing a -
- Offense will miss Ross, -
- Offense will miss Ross, -
- Truth is Primary to our continued successes -
- TNET: Clemson offers south Florida 4-star DE -
- TNET: 5-star 'beyond blessed' with Clemson offer -
- TNET: Clemson offers 4-star LB -
- Dabo could say the sky was blue and half his audience -
- Wait a dad gum minute .. -
- TNET: 4-star CB picks up Clemson offer -
- Media in our country seems #### bent on taking down good -
- TNET: Clemson offers 4-star DE -
- Tiger Tuesday - sure would boost spirts to gain a -
