Clemson makes top schools for 4-star DE

Monkell Goodwine Defensive End

Height: 6-4 Weight: 260 Hometown: Fort Washington, MD (National Christian Academy HS) Class: 2021

#174 Overall, #18 DE, #8 MD

#27 Overall, #5 DE, #1 MD

# 218 Overall, # 14 SDE, # 8 MD

2021 4-star defensive end Monkell Goodwine (Fort Washington, Maryland) included Clemson in his top-5 schools list on Saturday.

Goodwine added a Clemson offer in April and has close to 30 total, now pitting the Tigers against Alabama, Texas A&M, Kentucky and Arizona State currently.

His top-5 at the time of his initial Clemson offer had included LSU, Oklahoma and Georgia.

Goodwine is ranked as high as the top player in Maryland and in the top-5 of defensive ends nationally (Rivals).

God got me in the long run #newtop5 pic.twitter.com/eh2PnESZrp — Monkell Goodwine (@MonkellGoodwine) July 25, 2020