Clemson makes top schools for 4-star DE
|Saturday, July 25, 2020 6:53 PM-
Monkell Goodwine - Defensive End
Height: 6-4 Weight: 260 Hometown: Fort Washington, MD (National Christian Academy HS) Class: 2021
TigerNet: (4.76)
ESPN:
#174 Overall, #18 DE, #8 MD
Rivals:
#27 Overall, #5 DE, #1 MD
24/7:
# 218 Overall, # 14 SDE, # 8 MD
2021 4-star defensive end Monkell Goodwine (Fort Washington, Maryland) included Clemson in his top-5 schools list on Saturday.
Goodwine added a Clemson offer in April and has close to 30 total, now pitting the Tigers against Alabama, Texas A&M, Kentucky and Arizona State currently.
His top-5 at the time of his initial Clemson offer had included LSU, Oklahoma and Georgia.
Goodwine is ranked as high as the top player in Maryland and in the top-5 of defensive ends nationally (Rivals).
God got me in the long run #newtop5 pic.twitter.com/eh2PnESZrp— Monkell Goodwine (@MonkellGoodwine) July 25, 2020
