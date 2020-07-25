Clemson makes top schools for 4-star DE
by - Saturday, July 25, 2020 6:53 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Monkell Goodwine - Defensive End Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.76)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 260   Hometown: Fort Washington, MD (National Christian Academy HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#174 Overall, #18 DE, #8 MD
Rivals:
#27 Overall, #5 DE, #1 MD
24/7:
# 218 Overall, # 14 SDE, # 8 MD

2021 4-star defensive end Monkell Goodwine (Fort Washington, Maryland) included Clemson in his top-5 schools list on Saturday.

Goodwine added a Clemson offer in April and has close to 30 total, now pitting the Tigers against Alabama, Texas A&M, Kentucky and Arizona State currently.

His top-5 at the time of his initial Clemson offer had included LSU, Oklahoma and Georgia.

Goodwine is ranked as high as the top player in Maryland and in the top-5 of defensive ends nationally (Rivals).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Hunter Renfrow and wife expecting first child
Hunter Renfrow and wife expecting first child
Raiders sign former Clemson DB
Raiders sign former Clemson DB
Raiders sign former Clemson lineman
Raiders sign former Clemson lineman
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 90 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week