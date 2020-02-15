|
Clemson makes top-3 cut for No. 1 safety
James Williams - Safety
Height: 6-5 Weight: 218 Hometown: Opa Locka, FL (Western HS) Class: 2021
Opa Locka, Florida safety James Williams has a trio of Clemson, Alabama and Georgia for his likely destinations.
Williams earned All-American honors after tallying 62 tackles and six interceptions as a junior.
He added a Clemson offer last May.
I’m Just the Same Young King From The Sandbox ?? Top 3 ??.....#Blessed pic.twitter.com/BFevhoWLT5— James Williams (@Begreat_20) February 16, 2020
