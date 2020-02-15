Clemson makes top-3 cut for No. 1 safety
Saturday, February 15, 2020
James Williams - Safety
TigerNet: (4.73)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 218   Hometown: Opa Locka, FL (Western HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#7 Overall, #1 S, #2 FL
Rivals:
#18 Overall, #2 DB, #5 FL
24/7:
#12 Overall, #1 S, #3 FL

One of the nation's top-rated defensive backs for 2021 cut his top schools list down to three on Saturday.

Opa Locka, Florida safety James Williams has a trio of Clemson, Alabama and Georgia for his likely destinations.

Williams earned All-American honors after tallying 62 tackles and six interceptions as a junior.

He added a Clemson offer last May.

