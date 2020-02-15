Clemson makes top-3 cut for No. 1 safety

One of the nation's top-rated defensive backs for 2021 cut his top schools list down to three on Saturday. Opa Locka, Florida safety James Williams has a trio of Clemson, Alabama and Georgia for his likely destinations.

Williams earned All-American honors after tallying 62 tackles and six interceptions as a junior.

He added a Clemson offer last May.

I’m Just the Same Young King From The Sandbox ?? Top 3 ??.....#Blessed pic.twitter.com/BFevhoWLT5 — James Williams (@Begreat_20) February 16, 2020

Comment Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email