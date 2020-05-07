|
Clemson makes final two schools for 4-star safety
Khari Gee - Athlete
Height: 6-3 Weight: 185 Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Woodward Academy HS) Class: 2021
#218 Overall, #8 DB, #23 GA
# 36 Overall, # 35 S
Atlanta, Georgia four-star safety
Khari Gee is pitting Tiger v. Tiger in his final two schools.
Gee has Clemson and LSU in his final two schools, he announced on Thursday. Gee picked up a Clemson offer in January around a campus visit, which he said made him "feel welcome and at home." He earned all-region honors for Woodward (Ga.) last season.
Gee had a top-10 previously that also had Michigan, Auburn, Southern Cal, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Florida and Georgia.
???— Khari Gee (@KhariGee) May 7, 2020
Decisions decisions... #final2 pic.twitter.com/EMlO0X6CiR
?.— Khari Gee (@KhariGee) January 23, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from THE Clemson University????.. #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/0Zd5r9Yaqm
