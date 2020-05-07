Clemson makes final two schools for 4-star safety
by - Correspondent - Thursday, May 7, 2020 11:24 AM
Khari Gee - Athlete Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (3.69)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 185   Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Woodward Academy HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#31 ATH, #41 GA
Rivals:
#218 Overall, #8 DB, #23 GA
24/7:
# 36 Overall, # 35 S
Clemson makes final two schools for 4-star safety

Atlanta, Georgia four-star safety Khari Gee is pitting Tiger v. Tiger in his final two schools.

Gee has Clemson and LSU in his final two schools, he announced on Thursday.

Gee picked up a Clemson offer in January around a campus visit, which he said made him "feel welcome and at home."

He earned all-region honors for Woodward (Ga.) last season.

Gee had a top-10 previously that also had Michigan, Auburn, Southern Cal, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Florida and Georgia.

Khari Gee
