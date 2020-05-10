Clemson makes final four for 4-star DB
by - Correspondent - Sunday, May 10, 2020 4:46 PM
Kendal Daniels - Safety Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.51)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 190   Hometown: Beggs, OK (Beggs HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#171 Overall, #6 S, #2 OK
Rivals:
#27 DB, #5 OK
24/7:
# 102 Overall, # 4 S, # 2 OK

Four-star safety Kendal Daniels (Beggs, Oklahoma) has Clemson in his final four schools, he announced Sunday afternoon.

Daniels has the Tigers in a quartet with LSU, Texas A&M and Oklahoma. His previous top schools list also had Alabama, Oregon, FSU, Baylor, Notre Dame and Arkansas.

Daniels picked up a Clemson offer in mid-March.

He is rated as high as the No. 4 safety in the nation and the No. 2 player in Oklahoma by 247Sports.

Daniels' only Crystal Ball predictions have come for the home-state Sooners currently.

