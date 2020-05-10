Clemson makes final four for 4-star DB

Four-star safety Kendal Daniels (Beggs, Oklahoma) has Clemson in his final four schools, he announced Sunday afternoon. Daniels has the Tigers in a quartet with LSU, Texas A&M and Oklahoma. His previous top schools list also had Alabama, Oregon, FSU, Baylor, Notre Dame and Arkansas. Daniels picked up a Clemson offer in mid-March. He is rated as high as the No. 4 safety in the nation and the No. 2 player in Oklahoma by 247Sports.

Daniels' only Crystal Ball predictions have come for the home-state Sooners currently.

