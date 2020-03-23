Clemson makes final five schools for 5-star QB
by - Correspondent - Monday, March 23, 2020 12:19 PM
Caleb Williams Photo
Caleb Williams - Quarterback Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 209   Hometown: Washington, DC (Gonzaga HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#54 Overall, #2 QB, #1 DC
Rivals:
#3 Overall, #1 QB, #1 DC
24/7:
#6 Overall, #1 DUAL, #1 DC
Clemson makes final five schools for 5-star QB

Top-rated dual-threat QB Caleb Williams has Clemson in his final five schools.

The D.C. product has the ACC's Tigers in a group with LSU, Maryland, Penn State and Oklahoma, which was among his last stops before the recruiting dead period.

Williams was a visitor for Clemson's Elite Junior Day in January.

He is slated to make a commitment decision this summer currently.

