|
Clemson makes final five schools for 5-star QB
|Monday, March 23, 2020 12:19 PM- -
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Caleb Williams - Quarterback
TigerNet:
(5.00)
Height: 6-2 Weight: 209 Hometown: Washington, DC (Gonzaga HS) Class: 2021
#3 Overall, #1 QB, #1 DC
#6 Overall, #1 DUAL, #1 DC
Top-rated dual-threat QB
Caleb Williams has Clemson in his final five schools.
Height: 6-2 Weight: 209 Hometown: Washington, DC (Gonzaga HS) Class: 2021
ESPN:
#54 Overall, #2 QB, #1 DC
#54 Overall, #2 QB, #1 DC
Rivals:
#3 Overall, #1 QB, #1 DC
24/7:
#6 Overall, #1 DUAL, #1 DC
Top-rated dual-threat QB
Caleb Williams has Clemson in his final five schools.
The D.C. product has the ACC's Tigers in a group with LSU, Maryland, Penn State and Oklahoma, which was among his last stops before the recruiting dead period. Williams was a visitor for Clemson's Elite Junior Day in January.
The D.C. product has the ACC's Tigers in a group with LSU, Maryland, Penn State and Oklahoma, which was among his last stops before the recruiting dead period.
Williams was a visitor for Clemson's Elite Junior Day in January.
He is slated to make a commitment decision this summer currently.
Final 5.— Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) March 23, 2020
Clemson University #ALLIN
Louisiana State University#GeauxTigers
University of Maryland#Terps
Penn State university#WeAre
University of Oklahoma #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/E5U3pMPrGn
Tags: Caleb Williams
- LOL! A friend just called to say a bunch of teenagers rolled -
- TNET: Clemson AD addresses latest with athletics and COVID-19 outbreak -
- Let’s just be honest here -
- Most enjoyable football wins. Obviously the three -
- I hope this is taken in the spirit it is given. I spoke -
- Man whose Family was already called in RECOVERED -
- I wonder how many -
- Cant we just test everyone and all the infected go west and -
- I like this way too much -
- 300 people out of 5 million in SC have coronavirus -
- TNET: National talk show host says Patriots are tanking for Trevor Lawrence -
- South Carolinians good with the new exec order? -
- Caleb Williams -
- Touching Howard's Rock, extinct tradition? -
- just started Tiger King -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Deshaun Watson posts heartfelt message to DeAndre Hopkins
- Report: Former Clemson player to become highest-paid at position
- Texans trading former Clemson star
- Former Clemson All-American passes away
- Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence lead odds to be Patriots QB in 2021
- City of Clemson approves voluntary curfew starting Friday
- Clemson extends closure, postpones commencement
- Reports: Dolphins expected to sign former Clemson DE
- Former Clemson LB signs with Browns
- A note from our TigerNet family to yours
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<