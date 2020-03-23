Clemson makes final five schools for 5-star QB

Top-rated dual-threat QB Caleb Williams has Clemson in his final five schools. The D.C. product has the ACC's Tigers in a group with LSU, Maryland, Penn State and Oklahoma, which was among his last stops before the recruiting dead period. Williams was a visitor for Clemson's Elite Junior Day in January.

He is slated to make a commitment decision this summer currently.

