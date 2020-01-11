|
Clemson in top schools for elite DT
Payton Page - Defensive Tackle
One of the nation's top-rated defensive tackles for 2021 cut his list from 11 to five and Clemson's Tigers are very much in the mix.
One of the nation's top-rated defensive tackles for 2021 cut his list from 11 to five and Clemson's Tigers are very much in the mix.
Payton Page (Greensboro, N.C.) has Clemson in a group with home-state UNC, Oregon, Tennessee and LSU, he announced on Saturday. He is rated the top player in N.C. and a consensus top-3 defensive tackle nationally.
Payton Page (Greensboro, N.C.) has Clemson in a group with home-state UNC, Oregon, Tennessee and LSU, he announced on Saturday.
He is rated the top player in N.C. and a consensus top-3 defensive tackle nationally.
Page, who has made multiple stops on campus, added a Clemson offer last June.
TOP 5 RESPECT MY DECISION— Payton Page (@PaytonPage55) January 11, 2020
Edit: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/9MiIuTNgQ1
