Clemson in top schools for elite DT

One of the nation's top-rated defensive tackles for 2021 cut his list from 11 to five and Clemson's Tigers are very much in the mix. Payton Page (Greensboro, N.C.) has Clemson in a group with home-state UNC, Oregon, Tennessee and LSU, he announced on Saturday. He is rated the top player in N.C. and a consensus top-3 defensive tackle nationally.

Page, who has made multiple stops on campus, added a Clemson offer last June.

