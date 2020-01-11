Clemson in top schools for elite DT
by - Correspondent - Saturday, January 11, 2020 2:18 PM
Payton Page Photo
Payton Page - Defensive Tackle Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.82)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 315   Hometown: Greensboro, NC (Dudley HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#9 Overall, #2 DT, #1 NC
Rivals:
#26 Overall, #2 DT, #1 NC
24/7:
#6 Overall, #3 DT, #1 NC
Clemson in top schools for elite DT

One of the nation's top-rated defensive tackles for 2021 cut his list from 11 to five and Clemson's Tigers are very much in the mix.

Payton Page (Greensboro, N.C.) has Clemson in a group with home-state UNC, Oregon, Tennessee and LSU, he announced on Saturday.

He is rated the top player in N.C. and a consensus top-3 defensive tackle nationally.

Page, who has made multiple stops on campus, added a Clemson offer last June.

