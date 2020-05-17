|
Clemson in top schools for No. 1 CB
|Sunday, May 17, 2020 7:13 PM-
|
Ga'Quincy McKinstry - Defensive Back
Height: 5-11 Weight: 172 Hometown: Pinson, AL (Pinson Valley HS) Class: 2021
#48 Overall, #3 DB, #1 AL
# 16 Overall, # 1 CB, # 1 AL
No.1-rated 2021 cornerback Ga’Quincy McKinstry (Pinson, Al.) included Clemson in his top schools on a Sunday social media announcement.
McKinstry has the ACC’s Tigers in the mix with Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Alabama. He added a Clemson offer last May. McKinstry has been wide-open during the recruiting process with 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions logged for in-state Auburn and Alabama and also Clemson. His top-8 schools list in December had Clemson, Ohio State, Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Miami.
McKinstry is a commit for the Under Armour All-America game.
??T? ?O IT !!! (?????? ??)— GaQuincy “Koolaid Glizxzy” McKinstry?? (@GaQMcK1) May 17, 2020
??:@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/CDBUiYg8sQ
