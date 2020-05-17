Clemson in top schools for No. 1 CB
by - Sunday, May 17, 2020 7:13 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Ga'Quincy McKinstry Photo
Ga'Quincy McKinstry - Defensive Back Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.79)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 172   Hometown: Pinson, AL (Pinson Valley HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#38 Overall, #3 ATH, #2 AL
Rivals:
#48 Overall, #3 DB, #1 AL
24/7:
# 16 Overall, # 1 CB, # 1 AL
Clemson in top schools for No. 1 CB

No.1-rated 2021 cornerback Ga’Quincy McKinstry (Pinson, Al.) included Clemson in his top schools on a Sunday social media announcement.

McKinstry has the ACC’s Tigers in the mix with Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Alabama.

He added a Clemson offer last May.

McKinstry has been wide-open during the recruiting process with 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions logged for in-state Auburn and Alabama and also Clemson.

His top-8 schools list in December had Clemson, Ohio State, Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Miami.

McKinstry is a commit for the Under Armour All-America game.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson in top schools for No. 1 CB
Clemson in top schools for No. 1 CB
ALERT: NEW Clemson face-coverings released
ALERT: NEW Clemson face-coverings released
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #46 'Death Valley in 1949'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #46 'Death Valley in 1949'
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 82 Recruits (65 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week