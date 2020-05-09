|
Clemson in top schools for 5-star OT
|Saturday, May 9, 2020 5:04 PM- -
|
Height: 6-5 Weight: 275 Hometown: Fairfax, VA (Robinson Secondary HS) Class: 2021
#23 Overall, #5 OL, #3 VA
#26 Overall, #4 OL, #2 VA
# 30 Overall, # 6 OT, # 3 VA
Clemson made the updated top schools list for 247Sports Composite 5-star offensive tackle
Tristan Leigh.
He has Clemson in a top group also including Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Virginia, Florida, UCF, Ohio State, Alabama, Southern Cal, Miami, Penn State, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech and Maryland. Leigh made a stop for Clemson's Elite Junior Day in January, which is when he added a scholarship offer from the Tigers. Ole Miss, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Auburn and Texas are among the schools to jump in the mix since then with offers. Leigh told TigerNet in March Clemson is "high up" among his top schools. He came away impressed from a campus stop during last football season, in addition to Junior Day.
"I got a better feel from the game," Leigh said of his visit for the Clemson-FSU matchup. "I know it was cool to be in the game-day atmosphere, but at the junior day, they really showed me how I would be incorporated into their program. And in the business world, I know they take care of their players and try to make enough opportunity for players to have when we retire."
He is rated the No. 13 overall prospect in the country by the 247Sports Composite, also the No. 2 player in Virginia and the No. 3 OT in the nation.
T O P 15.... #AGTG pic.twitter.com/KudQ7VJ068— Tristan Leigh (@Leigh71Tristan) May 9, 2020
Come on home big dog, ur the missing piece ???? #ALLIN https://t.co/Qw8IYIX9l7— Ryan linthicum (@RyanLinthicum2) May 9, 2020
