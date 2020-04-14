Clemson in top schools for 4-star safety

The ACC Tigers are in a group with Alabama, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Florida State, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Arkansas, Georgia and LSU.

Daniels has reported over 20 offers, picking up substantial interest in 2020. He announced a Clemson offer last month, to go with the same this year from Southern Cal, Georgia, Florida State, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M, Oregon, and Notre Dame among more.

Daniels was a first-team All-State defender as a junior with 117 tackles, six interceptions (three pick-sixes), three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.