Clemson in top schools for 4-star safety
Height: 6-4 Weight: 190 Hometown: Beggs, OK (Beggs HS) Class: 2021
#27 DB, #5 OK
#103 Overall, #4 S, #2 OK
Four-star Beggs, Oklahoma safety
Kendal Daniels announced Clemson as being in his top-12 schools on Tuesday.
The ACC Tigers are in a group with Alabama, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Florida State, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Arkansas, Georgia and LSU. Daniels has reported over 20 offers, picking up substantial interest in 2020. He announced a Clemson offer last month, to go with the same this year from Southern Cal, Georgia, Florida State, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M, Oregon, and Notre Dame among more. Daniels was a first-team All-State defender as a junior with 117 tackles, six interceptions (three pick-sixes), three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
#AGTG Respect my decision?? @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/i7ZOBFV1H7— Kendal Daniels (@KendalDaniels__) April 14, 2020
