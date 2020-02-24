Clemson in new top schools list for Florida DB
by - Correspondent - Monday, February 24, 2020 8:59 PM
Dakota Mitchell - Safety


Height: 5-11   Weight: 170   Hometown: Winter Park, FL (Winter Park HS)   Class: 2021


#424 Overall, #23 S, #62 FL

Winter Park, Florida safety Dakota Mitchell cut down his top schools list for the second time this month -- and Clemson remained in his top group.

The ACC's Tigers are there with Miami, Georgia, LSU, Alabama and Florida, while Oklahoma, Auburn, Florida State and Texas A&M are no longer on his list.

Mitchell previously announced on social media a late May decision for his commitment.

