
Clemson in new top schools list for Florida DB
Monday, February 24, 2020 8:59 PM

Dakota Mitchell - Safety
TigerNet:
(3.74)
Height: 5-11 Weight: 170 Hometown: Winter Park, FL (Winter Park HS) Class: 2021
#424 Overall, #23 S, #62 FL
Winter Park, Florida safety
Dakota Mitchell cut down his top schools list for the second time this month -- and Clemson remained in his top group.
The ACC's Tigers are there with Miami, Georgia, LSU, Alabama and Florida, while Oklahoma, Auburn, Florida State and Texas A&M are no longer on his list.
Mitchell previously announced on social media a late May decision for his commitment.
