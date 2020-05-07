|
Clemson baseball pledge switches commitment to Penn State football
|Thursday, May 7, 2020 7:30 PM- -
Height: 6-2 Weight: 190 Hometown: Malvern, PA (Malvern Prep HS) Class: 2021
Lonnie White Jr. thanked Clemson baseball -- but after receiving substantial football interest, White officially decommitted and announced a pledge to Penn State on Thursday.
100% Committed ?????? @coachjfranklin @CoachStubbs @CoachTerryPSU @CoachGueriera @CoachHilliard16 pic.twitter.com/1geOGmIxXo— Lonnie White Jr (@lonwhite10) May 7, 2020