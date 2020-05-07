Clemson baseball pledge switches commitment to Penn State football
by - Correspondent - Thursday, May 7, 2020 7:30 PM
Lonnie White Jr. - Outfielder Copy Embed Code
Height: 6-2   Weight: 190   Hometown: Malvern, PA (Malvern Prep HS)   Class: 2021

Lonnie White Jr. thanked Clemson baseball -- but after receiving substantial football interest, White officially decommitted and announced a pledge to Penn State on Thursday.

"I want to thank Coach Lee and Clemson University for an amazing opportunity. After much thought, I have decided to change my commitment," White announced.

White had been on board with Tiger baseball since October of 2018.

He is rated as a four-star athlete in football by 247Sports and also had offers from BC, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia Tech among 20-plus more.

White played at the same high school as Clemson linebacker Keith Maguire with Malvern Prep (Pa).

