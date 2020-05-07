Clemson baseball pledge switches commitment to Penn State football

"I want to thank Coach Lee and Clemson University for an amazing opportunity. After much thought, I have decided to change my commitment," White announced.

White had been on board with Tiger baseball since October of 2018.

He is rated as a four-star athlete in football by 247Sports and also had offers from BC, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia Tech among 20-plus more.

White played at the same high school as Clemson linebacker Keith Maguire with Malvern Prep (Pa).