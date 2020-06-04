Clemson WR target to commit Friday
Thursday, June 4, 2020
Troy Stellato Photo
Troy Stellato - Wide Receiver Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.80)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 175   Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Cardinal Gibbons HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#235 Overall, #46 WR, #38 FL
Rivals:
#124 Overall, #19 WR, #14 FL
24/7:
# 101 Overall, # 13 WR, # 14 FL
Clemson WR target to commit Friday

Four-star Fort Lauderdale wide receiver Troy Stellato will pick between the Clemson Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes for his commitment on Friday.

Stellato announced on Twitter that he will make a noon announcement between the two college football powerhouses.

He recently talked to TigerNet about what he sees in both schools.

On Clemson:

“Right when I walked on campus it just felt different. I know a lot of recruits say that and everything, but it is a very true statement,” Stellato said. “There aren't a lot of places that have something special in both the campus and the coaching staff and that really speaks to me. I know that it is Wide Receiver U, but I know that they are not super loaded based on what I saw at spring practice and everything. I feel like I can go there and make a difference. That stands out to me, but also the people and the relationships I have built with the coaches show and emphasize just what they stand for. Once you get on that campus it is a different feeling than the other ones.”

On Ohio State:

“At Ohio State, it's about the relationships, too. Me and Coach Hartline are really, really close,” Stellato said. “I love him and I love the offense. I also fell in love with the school and the coaching at the receiver position is really good and I love Coach Hartline and what he stands for and what he preaches. He makes a lot of receivers that come in better, He is probably one of the best coaches X's and O's wise that I have ever talked to. We have a lot in common.”

He has a 100 percent projection to Clemson according to 247Sports.

