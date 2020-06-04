|
Clemson WR target to commit Friday
Thursday, June 4, 2020 6:34 PM
|
Height: 6-0 Weight: 175 Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Cardinal Gibbons HS) Class: 2021
#235 Overall, #46 WR, #38 FL
#124 Overall, #19 WR, #14 FL
# 101 Overall, # 13 WR, # 14 FL
Four-star Fort Lauderdale wide receiver
Troy Stellato will pick between the Clemson Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes for his commitment on Friday.
Stellato announced on Twitter that he will make a noon announcement between the two college football powerhouses. He recently talked to TigerNet about what he sees in both schools. On Clemson: “Right when I walked on campus it just felt different. I know a lot of recruits say that and everything, but it is a very true statement,” Stellato said. “There aren't a lot of places that have something special in both the campus and the coaching staff and that really speaks to me. I know that it is Wide Receiver U, but I know that they are not super loaded based on what I saw at spring practice and everything. I feel like I can go there and make a difference. That stands out to me, but also the people and the relationships I have built with the coaches show and emphasize just what they stand for. Once you get on that campus it is a different feeling than the other ones.” On Ohio State:
“At Ohio State, it's about the relationships, too. Me and Coach Hartline are really, really close,” Stellato said. “I love him and I love the offense. I also fell in love with the school and the coaching at the receiver position is really good and I love Coach Hartline and what he stands for and what he preaches. He makes a lot of receivers that come in better, He is probably one of the best coaches X's and O's wise that I have ever talked to. We have a lot in common.”
He has a 100 percent projection to Clemson according to 247Sports.
Committing tomorrow @12 ET stay tuned!!!— Troy Stellato (@troystellato) June 4, 2020
