Clemson RB officially changes his name

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson freshman running back Kobe Pryor is now officially Kobe Pace. "For all the people who didn’t know, my last name has officially changed to Pace," he posted on social media on Friday. According to Clemson officials, Pace changed his name legally to reflect his mother's name.

In 2019, Pace had 1,471 yards rushing with 12 rushing touchdowns as a senior at Cedartown High School.

For all the people who didn’t know, my last name has officially changed to Pace!! pic.twitter.com/bvjE63bpJA — K. Pace (@kobe_p14) June 20, 2020