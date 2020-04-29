Clemson QB target commits to Penn State

You can't win them all. 4-star 2021 quarterback Christian Veilleux announced a commitment to Penn State over finalists Clemson, Duke, and Tennessee on Wednesday afternoon. "Today, with their love and support, I am extremely excited to announce that I am 111% committed to PENN STATE," he posted on social media. Veilleux was ranked by the 247Sports composite as the #15 pro-style quarterback in the country for the 2021 class. He's ranked as the #13 prospect in Maryland, where he attends school. He is the ninth commitment for Penn State for the 2021 cycle.

Last season, he passed for 2,006 yards and 29 touchdowns, and he rushed for 400 yards and five scores.

DID YOU KNOW @PennStateFball's new QB commit Christian Veilleux holds offers from Clemson, LSU, Arizona State, Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, UCLA, Virginia Tech and West Virginia? pic.twitter.com/Ekb4L15euY — PlaybookMark (@PlaybookMark) April 29, 2020

