Clemson QB target commits to Penn State

TigerNet: (3.90)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 201   Hometown: Potomac, MD (The Bullis School HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#189 Overall, #10 QB, #10 MD
24/7:
#16 PRO, #15 MD
You can't win them all.

4-star 2021 quarterback Christian Veilleux announced a commitment to Penn State over finalists Clemson, Duke, and Tennessee on Wednesday afternoon.

"Today, with their love and support, I am extremely excited to announce that I am 111% committed to PENN STATE," he posted on social media.

Veilleux was ranked by the 247Sports composite as the #15 pro-style quarterback in the country for the 2021 class. He's ranked as the #13 prospect in Maryland, where he attends school.

He is the ninth commitment for Penn State for the 2021 cycle.

Last season, he passed for 2,006 yards and 29 touchdowns, and he rushed for 400 yards and five scores.

