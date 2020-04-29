|
Clemson QB target commits to Penn State
|Wednesday, April 29, 2020 2:26 PM- -
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-3 Weight: 201 Hometown: Potomac, MD (The Bullis School HS) Class: 2021
#189 Overall, #10 QB, #10 MD
#16 PRO, #15 MD
You can't win them all.
4-star 2021 quarterback Christian Veilleux announced a commitment to Penn State over finalists Clemson, Duke, and Tennessee on Wednesday afternoon. "Today, with their love and support, I am extremely excited to announce that I am 111% committed to PENN STATE," he posted on social media. Veilleux was ranked by the 247Sports composite as the #15 pro-style quarterback in the country for the 2021 class. He's ranked as the #13 prospect in Maryland, where he attends school. He is the ninth commitment for Penn State for the 2021 cycle.
4-star 2021 quarterback Christian Veilleux announced a commitment to Penn State over finalists Clemson, Duke, and Tennessee on Wednesday afternoon.
"Today, with their love and support, I am extremely excited to announce that I am 111% committed to PENN STATE," he posted on social media.
Veilleux was ranked by the 247Sports composite as the #15 pro-style quarterback in the country for the 2021 class. He's ranked as the #13 prospect in Maryland, where he attends school.
He is the ninth commitment for Penn State for the 2021 cycle.
Last season, he passed for 2,006 yards and 29 touchdowns, and he rushed for 400 yards and five scores.
HAPPY VALLEY is HOME... ?????? #WEARE21 @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/Y1Hjmn7ofh— Christian Vei11eux (@VeilleuxQB11) April 29, 2020
DID YOU KNOW @PennStateFball's new QB commit Christian Veilleux holds offers from Clemson, LSU, Arizona State, Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, UCLA, Virginia Tech and West Virginia? pic.twitter.com/Ekb4L15euY— PlaybookMark (@PlaybookMark) April 29, 2020
- Just read an article saying Gallman and Cain are both -
- I'm gonna let you boys read the tea leaves..... -
- TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Beasley find his spot, leaves as Clemson all-time sack leader -
- QB Christian Veilleux commits to Penn State -
- TNET: Clemson QB target commits to Penn State -
- Hmm..Korey Foreman -
- I am sharing a video about the Covid 19 virus from a friend that is not -
- all these years watching tigers play football... -
- Pay to play -
- 4 Tigers listed in way too early mock draft 1st round -
- Wow! WRU! Top 10 Receivers in our history: -
- Just to bring this back up -
- June Football camp question -
- TNET: NCAA announces step toward compensation for athletes -
- Early 90's: Anyone see Dave Mathews at the Clem NG Armory? -
- Click the link below to read more!
- NFL Draft musing and notes: Travis Etienne is the big winner
- Former Clemson TE reacts to new teammate Rob Gronkowski, loses his number
- Isaiah Simmons has no hesitation on top player he's faced
- Simmons wants to take one former teammate to NFL with him, intercept Brady
- Clemson OL signs as a free agent
- Hall of Famer: CJ Spiller takes wrong call, learns he is in Hall of Fame
- NFL draft: Former Clemson safety drafted by Raiders
- Report: Texans exercise $17.3 million option on Deshaun Watson
- Former Clemson RB signs with Jaguars
- Twitter reacts to Isaiah Simmons going No. 8 overall in NFL Draft
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<