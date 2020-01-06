|
Clemson QB signee shares NPOY, Tiger signees mark Maxpreps All-America
|Monday, January 6, 2020 6:35 PM- -
DJ Uiagalelei - Quarterback
Height: 6-4 Weight: 246 Hometown: Bellflower, CA (St. John Bosco HS) Class: 2020
#2 Overall, #1 QB, #1 CA
"The 2020 Clemson signee led the Braves to their first state title since 2016 and a No. 1 ranking. He threw for 4,225 yards and had 48 touchdowns against two interceptions. The 5-star quarterback also rushed for over 400 yards and eight more scores," Maxpreps wrote. Clemson reps on the first team also included running back Demarkcus Bowman, defensive lineman Bryan Bresee and linebacker Trenton Simpson.
Clemson reps on the first team also included running back Demarkcus Bowman, defensive lineman Bryan Bresee and linebacker Trenton Simpson.
Tigers second-teamers were offensive tackle Walker Parks and cornerback Fred Davis.
