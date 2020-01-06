Clemson QB signee shares NPOY, Tiger signees mark Maxpreps All-America
by - Correspondent - Monday, January 6, 2020 6:35 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2020 Top Targets
DJ Uiagalelei Photo
DJ Uiagalelei - Quarterback Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 246   Hometown: Bellflower, CA (St. John Bosco HS)   Class: 2020
ESPN:
#48 Overall, #1 QB-PP, #4 CA
Rivals:
#2 Overall, #1 QB, #1 CA
24/7:
#2 Overall, #1 PRO, #1 CA
Clemson QB signee shares NPOY, Tiger signees mark Maxpreps All-America

DJ Uiagalelei was named co-national player of the year with Alabama QB signee Bryce Young among a number of Tiger signees on Maxpreps' All-American team on Monday.

"The 2020 Clemson signee led the Braves to their first state title since 2016 and a No. 1 ranking. He threw for 4,225 yards and had 48 touchdowns against two interceptions. The 5-star quarterback also rushed for over 400 yards and eight more scores," Maxpreps wrote.

Clemson reps on the first team also included running back Demarkcus Bowman, defensive lineman Bryan Bresee and linebacker Trenton Simpson.

Tigers second-teamers were offensive tackle Walker Parks and cornerback Fred Davis.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Tua Tagovailoa makes decision on NFL
Tua Tagovailoa makes decision on NFL
ESPN analyst picks Clemson by double digits over LSU
ESPN analyst picks Clemson by double digits over LSU
2020 Recruit Quick Search - 131 Recruits (113 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week