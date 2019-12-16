Clemson 5-star target to announce college decision on ESPNU

ESPN will have more than eight hours of Signing Day of coverage across five networks—ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network, Longhorn Network and SEC Network. Eight of the nation’s most sought after high school football recruits will make their announcements live on ESPN2 (10 a.m. – noon ET) and ESPNU (noon – 3 p.m.) as part of the network’s National Signing Day Special on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Clemson in-state 5-star target Jordan Burch will be in that group at 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU Wednesday now. ACC Network and SEC Network will provide conference centric coverage and Longhorn Network will focus on Texas recruits. ESPN2 & ESPNU Coverage of the first day of the early signing period kicks off on ESPN2 at 10 a.m. before shifting to ESPNU at noon. Matt Schick will host the full five hours, joined by analysts Tom Luginbill and Jim Mora. ESPN.com’s national recruiting reporter Tom VanHaaren will also join the special to provide valuable insight throughout the day. Luginbill continues to serve as ESPN’s national recruiting director and has been a staple of the network’s National Signing Day coverage since 2006. Recruits expected to make their announcements as part of the special include: No. 5 Jordan Burch, No. 9 Justin Flowe, No. 25 Phillip Webb, No. 65 Marcus Dumervil, No. 90 Arian Smith, No. 96 EJ Smith, No. 176 Coleridge Stroud and 4-star CB Kendal Dennis. Among the schools looking to nab these top recruits are Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Stanford, Texas A&M and USC. A full schedule of announcements is available below.

Time (ET) Name Hometown Schools in Consideration (per ESPN release)

11 a.m. Hour Marcus Dumervil Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Florida, Louisville, LSU, Oklahoma

11 a.m. Hour EJ Smith Dallas, Texas Florida, Georgia,Ohio State, Stanford, Texas A&M

Noon Hour Phillip Webb Sugar Hill, Ga. Alabama, Florida, LSU

Noon Hour Coleridge (CJ) Stroud (QB) Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, USC

1 p.m. Hour Arian Smith (ATH) Lakeland, Fla. Alabama, Georgia

1 p.m. Hour Kendal Dennis Lakeland, Fla. Florida State, Nebraska, Oklahoma Tennessee

2 p.m. Hour Justin Flowe Upland, Calif. Clemson, Miami, Oregon, USC

2:30 p.m. Jordan Burch Columbia, S.C. Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, South Carolina

**Player announcements subject to change