Big weekend moves Clemson to No. 1 in 2021 recruiting rankings

247Sports' Team Composite Rankings have Clemson narrowly ahead of Ohio State with each team holding nine commits (203.62 rating to 203.40). Notre Dame is next (168.83; seven commits) then Texas (151.59; seven commits) and Florida (151.27; eight commits). Clemson has the second-highest average recruit ranking according to them (95.54), trailing only Notre Dame (95.93; min. 5 commits).

Rivals has the Tigers atop both the overall 2021 rankings (1,382 points) and the average commit ranking (4.11). Ohio State (1,377) is next up there as well, then Notre Dame (1,125), Texas (934) and Florida (854) also.

Clemson doesn't have a commit rated below a four-star in the 247Sports Composite with four consensus top-100 prospects in Foreman (1), Beaux Collins (34), Cade Denhoff (91) and Marcus Tate (94). Running back Phil Mafah rounds out the Clemson commits at No. 235 in their ranking averages (No. 13 RB).