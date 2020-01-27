Big weekend moves Clemson to No. 1 in 2021 recruiting rankings
by - Correspondent - Monday, January 27, 2020 11:58 AM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2020 Top Targets
Korey Foreman Photo
Korey Foreman - Defensive End Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 245   Hometown: Corona, CA (Centennial HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#4 Overall, #2 DE, #1 CA
Rivals:
#1 Overall, #1 DE, #1 CA
24/7:
#2 Overall, #1 SDE, #1 CA
Foreman's commitment moved Clemson on top of a number of early rankings. (Photo per Korey Foreman's Instagram).
Foreman's commitment moved Clemson on top of a number of early rankings. (Photo per Korey Foreman's Instagram).

Clemson vaulted to the top spot in the 2021 team recruiting rankings with four commitments over the weekend, including the nation's top-rated prospect in defensive end Korey Foreman.

247Sports' Team Composite Rankings have Clemson narrowly ahead of Ohio State with each team holding nine commits (203.62 rating to 203.40). Notre Dame is next (168.83; seven commits) then Texas (151.59; seven commits) and Florida (151.27; eight commits). Clemson has the second-highest average recruit ranking according to them (95.54), trailing only Notre Dame (95.93; min. 5 commits).

Rivals has the Tigers atop both the overall 2021 rankings (1,382 points) and the average commit ranking (4.11). Ohio State (1,377) is next up there as well, then Notre Dame (1,125), Texas (934) and Florida (854) also.

Clemson doesn't have a commit rated below a four-star in the 247Sports Composite with four consensus top-100 prospects in Foreman (1), Beaux Collins (34), Cade Denhoff (91) and Marcus Tate (94). Running back Phil Mafah rounds out the Clemson commits at No. 235 in their ranking averages (No. 13 RB).

Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
2020 Recruit Quick Search - 131 Recruits (114 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week