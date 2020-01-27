|
Big weekend moves Clemson to No. 1 in 2021 recruiting rankings
|Monday, January 27, 2020 11:58 AM- -
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-4 Weight: 245 Hometown: Corona, CA (Centennial HS) Class: 2021
#4 Overall, #2 DE, #1 CA
#1 Overall, #1 DE, #1 CA
#2 Overall, #1 SDE, #1 CA
Clemson vaulted to the top spot in the 2021 team recruiting rankings with four commitments over the weekend, including the nation's top-rated prospect in defensive end
Korey Foreman.
247Sports' Team Composite Rankings have Clemson narrowly ahead of Ohio State with each team holding nine commits (203.62 rating to 203.40). Notre Dame is next (168.83; seven commits) then Texas (151.59; seven commits) and Florida (151.27; eight commits). Clemson has the second-highest average recruit ranking according to them (95.54), trailing only Notre Dame (95.93; min. 5 commits). Rivals has the Tigers atop both the overall 2021 rankings (1,382 points) and the average commit ranking (4.11). Ohio State (1,377) is next up there as well, then Notre Dame (1,125), Texas (934) and Florida (854) also. Clemson doesn't have a commit rated below a four-star in the 247Sports Composite with four consensus top-100 prospects in Foreman (1), Beaux Collins (34), Cade Denhoff (91) and Marcus Tate (94). Running back Phil Mafah rounds out the Clemson commits at No. 235 in their ranking averages (No. 13 RB).
247Sports' Team Composite Rankings have Clemson narrowly ahead of Ohio State with each team holding nine commits (203.62 rating to 203.40). Notre Dame is next (168.83; seven commits) then Texas (151.59; seven commits) and Florida (151.27; eight commits). Clemson has the second-highest average recruit ranking according to them (95.54), trailing only Notre Dame (95.93; min. 5 commits).
Rivals has the Tigers atop both the overall 2021 rankings (1,382 points) and the average commit ranking (4.11). Ohio State (1,377) is next up there as well, then Notre Dame (1,125), Texas (934) and Florida (854) also.
Clemson doesn't have a commit rated below a four-star in the 247Sports Composite with four consensus top-100 prospects in Foreman (1), Beaux Collins (34), Cade Denhoff (91) and Marcus Tate (94). Running back Phil Mafah rounds out the Clemson commits at No. 235 in their ranking averages (No. 13 RB).
- Remember back when -
- Bo Pellini is probably a good hire -
- 2021 Recruiting Update -
- Old ACC tourney game from the OMNI in the ATL on ESPNU. -
- Foreman and Bresee were both at the Opening... -
- TNET: WATCH: Behind the Scenes with Clemson Football's Freshmen -
- Ryan Day must hate Clemson -
- LSU will still be loaded next year -
- 2021 class recruiting update -
- Just to show Korey Foreman's size... -
- TNET: Buckle Up: Clemson's recruiting has Roaring 20s off to great start -
- Coots on FGF aren't melting down about our recruiting. -
- Is Dabo falling in love with "star rankings"? I looked at -
- Where will Boeheim be dining tomorrow? -
- A positive takeaway from Saturday is that -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Clemson WR entering transfer portal
- Returning starter dismissed from Clemson baseball team
- Former Clemson WR signs futures contract with Titans
- Former Clemson DC now nation's top-paid coordinator, Venables at No. 2
- Clemson pitcher suffers season-ending injury
- Watkins big performance keys three Tigers making first Super Bowl appearance
- 2020 Clemson spring game details announced
- Ryan Day tells OSU crowd "not going to forget" about playoff loss to Clemson
- Clemson DB to miss Senior Bowl with hamstring injury
- Clemson left out of major preseason rankings
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<