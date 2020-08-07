Atlanta-area infielder commits to Clemson
by - Friday, August 7, 2020 2:09 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Cooper Blauser - Shortstop Copy Embed Code
Height: 6-1   Weight: 185   Hometown: Johns Creek, GA (Wesleyan HS)   Class: 2022

2022 Johns Creek, Georgia shortstop Cooper Blauser announced a commitment to Clemson on Friday.

"I am excited to say that I have verbally committed to play baseball at Clemson University!" Blauser said on Twitter. "Thank you to all my teammates and coaches who have helped me along the way. I can’t wait to be a Clemson Tiger!!"

Blauser is the son of former Atlanta Braves infielder Jeff Blauser.

Recent Perfect Game analysis of Cooper Blauser: "Cooper Blauser is a 2022 SS/IF, OF with a 6-1 185 lb. frame from Johns Creek, GA who attends Wesleyan HS. Recorded a 6.74 second 60-yard dash time. Longer build with some strength to the frame and room to add more. Primary shortstop with deliberate actions and some carry across on throws recorded up to 82 mph. Fields out in front and reaches for the backhand. Righthanded hitter with a high hand set, high back elbow, and a toe tap into the stride. Loose, low effort stroke with a linear plane. Middle of the field approach and generates some extension out in front. Simple and efficient movements with legitimate impact out in front of the plate. Turns the barrel over quickly with the strength to work to pull comfortably. Great student."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson planning to redshirt DE starter
Clemson planning to redshirt DE starter
Dabo Swinney gives update on Justyn Ross
Dabo Swinney gives update on Justyn Ross
Dabo Swinney updates Clemson's possible non-conference opponent for 2020
Dabo Swinney updates Clemson's possible non-conference opponent for 2020
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 90 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week