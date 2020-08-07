Atlanta-area infielder commits to Clemson

Cooper Blauser Shortstop

Height: 6-1 Weight: 185 Hometown: Johns Creek, GA (Wesleyan HS) Class: 2022 6-1185Johns Creek, GA (Wesleyan HS)2022

2022 Johns Creek, Georgia shortstop Cooper Blauser announced a commitment to Clemson on Friday.

"I am excited to say that I have verbally committed to play baseball at Clemson University!" Blauser said on Twitter. "Thank you to all my teammates and coaches who have helped me along the way. I can’t wait to be a Clemson Tiger!!"

Blauser is the son of former Atlanta Braves infielder Jeff Blauser.

Recent Perfect Game analysis of Cooper Blauser: "Cooper Blauser is a 2022 SS/IF, OF with a 6-1 185 lb. frame from Johns Creek, GA who attends Wesleyan HS. Recorded a 6.74 second 60-yard dash time. Longer build with some strength to the frame and room to add more. Primary shortstop with deliberate actions and some carry across on throws recorded up to 82 mph. Fields out in front and reaches for the backhand. Righthanded hitter with a high hand set, high back elbow, and a toe tap into the stride. Loose, low effort stroke with a linear plane. Middle of the field approach and generates some extension out in front. Simple and efficient movements with legitimate impact out in front of the plate. Turns the barrel over quickly with the strength to work to pull comfortably. Great student."

I am excited to say that I have verbally committed to play baseball at Clemson University! Thank you to all my teammates and coaches who have helped me along the way. I can’t wait to be a Clemson tiger!! #ALLIN ???? pic.twitter.com/SvajlB96f9 — Cooper Blauser (@cooperblauser) August 7, 2020

‘22 SS Cooper Blauser (@WesleyanWolves; @TEAMELITENATION), one of the states top uncommitted infielders, ropes a 2-strike pitch into the right center gap for a standup RBI 3B. 92 EV. Blauser has the ability to do it all. @ShooterHunt @PBRGeorgia #PBRShowdown pic.twitter.com/oDyzIZiqXY — Phil Kerber (@PhilKerberPBR) June 4, 2020

‘22 INF Cooper Blauser (@TEAMELITENATION; @WesleyanWolves) just knows how to get it the job done, one of the top overall hitters in the state. Takes a high 2 strike FB into the right center gap for a 2B. @PBRGeorgia @ShooterHunt #NPI2020 pic.twitter.com/TCAUUEq9aj — Phil Kerber (@PhilKerberPBR) June 27, 2020

‘22 INF Cooper Blauser (@TEAMELITENATION; @WesleyanWolves) is a SS by trade but versatile enough to play 3B/2B/1B to a high degree. Fundamentally sound, knows how to play the game the right way. Swings a top of the order bat too. @PBRGeorgia @ShooterHunt #PBRClassic pic.twitter.com/JjjblvL2Uv — Phil Kerber (@PhilKerberPBR) June 14, 2020