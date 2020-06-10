5-star lineman has Clemson in top schools

Five-star 2022 offensive tackle Julian Armella (Miami, Fla.) placed Clemson in his early top schools list. He has Clemson in a top-10 group with Florida, Michigan, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, LSU, Florida State, Ohio State and Alabama. Armella is rated as a 5-star prospect by Rivals. He added a Clemson offer last week, among 30-plus already for the rising junior.

GOD IS GREAT!! ???? EXTREMELY blessed to EARN an offer from Clemson ! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/sotIYcUgCE — Julian Armella (@ArmellaJulian) June 2, 2020

