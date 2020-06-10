5-star lineman has Clemson in top schools
by - Wednesday, June 10, 2020 3:17 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Julian Armella - Offensive Tackle Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 300   Hometown: Miami, FL (Gulliver Prep HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
# 127 Overall, # 14 OT, # 15 FL

Five-star 2022 offensive tackle Julian Armella (Miami, Fla.) placed Clemson in his early top schools list.

He has Clemson in a top-10 group with Florida, Michigan, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, LSU, Florida State, Ohio State and Alabama.

Armella is rated as a 5-star prospect by Rivals.

He added a Clemson offer last week, among 30-plus already for the rising junior.

View this post on Instagram

TOP 10 ??

A post shared by † ???????????? ?????????????? (@armella) on

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
DeAndre Hopkins tweets about Dabo Swinney: "Best coach I've ever been around"
DeAndre Hopkins tweets about Dabo Swinney: "Best coach I've ever been around"
WATCH: ACC's Top 10 touchdowns since 2000
WATCH: ACC's Top 10 touchdowns since 2000
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #70 'Johnstone and Harcombe'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #70 'Johnstone and Harcombe'
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 82 Recruits (69 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week