5-star lineman has Clemson in top schools
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Julian Armella - Offensive Tackle
TigerNet:
(5.00)
Height: 6-6 Weight: 300 Hometown: Miami, FL (Gulliver Prep HS) Class: 2022
# 127 Overall, # 14 OT, # 15 FL
Five-star 2022 offensive tackle
Julian Armella (Miami, Fla.) placed Clemson in his early top schools list.
Five-star 2022 offensive tackle
Julian Armella (Miami, Fla.) placed Clemson in his early top schools list.
He has Clemson in a top-10 group with Florida, Michigan, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, LSU, Florida State, Ohio State and Alabama. Armella is rated as a 5-star prospect by Rivals. He added a Clemson offer last week, among 30-plus already for the rising junior.
He has Clemson in a top-10 group with Florida, Michigan, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, LSU, Florida State, Ohio State and Alabama.
Armella is rated as a 5-star prospect by Rivals.
He added a Clemson offer last week, among 30-plus already for the rising junior.
GOD IS GREAT!! ???? EXTREMELY blessed to EARN an offer from Clemson ! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/sotIYcUgCE— Julian Armella (@ArmellaJulian) June 2, 2020
Tags: Julian Armella
