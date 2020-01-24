5-star defender picks up Clemson offer
by - Correspondent - Friday, January 24, 2020 2:52 PM
Demeioun Robinson - Defensive End Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.49)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 220   Hometown: Gaithersburg, MD (Quince Orchard HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#3 Overall, #1 LB, #1 MD
Rivals:
#181 Overall, #11 LB, #9 MD
24/7:
#132 Overall, #9 WDE, #5 MD

Five-star 2021 defender Demeioun Robinson (Gaithersburg, Md.) announced a Clemson offer on Friday.

"Blessed to receive an offer from CLEMSON UNIVERSITY," Robinson said via Twitter.

Robinson tallied 85 stops, 21 for loss, with 14 sacks last season. He has recruiting evaluations as a linebacker and defensive end.

Robinson's top schools list earlier this month featured Maryland, Ohio State, LSU, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Virginia, Penn State, Tennessee, Kentucky, Michigan, South Carolina, Georgia and Georgia Tech.

