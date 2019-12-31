5-star QB signee will reportedly mimic Joe Burrow in practice
by - Correspondent - Tuesday, December 31, 2019 11:42 AM
DJ Uiagalelei Photo
DJ Uiagalelei - Quarterback
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 246   Hometown: Bellflower, CA (St. John Bosco HS)   Class: 2020
ESPN:
#48 Overall, #1 QB-PP, #4 CA
Rivals:
#2 Overall, #1 QB, #1 CA
24/7:
#2 Overall, #1 PRO, #1 CA
Uiagalelei is another elite QB headed to Clemson
Uiagalelei is another elite QB headed to Clemson

No. 3 Clemson might have their hands full in the National Championship game with an explosive LSU offense headlined by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

However, the defending National Champions are bringing out a high-profile secret weapon as 5-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will be reportedly practicing with the scout team trying to mimic Joe Burrow.

"You’re going to make a great Joe Burrow for us on Monday and Tuesday," Swinney told Uiagalelei, according to Steve Wiltfong of 247sports.

In his final game in high school, the nation's No. 1 quarterback completed 23-for-28 passes for 398 yards and five total touchdowns.

Uiagalelei threw for 10,496 yards in his high school career at St. John Bosco and had 127 career passing touchdowns with only 11 interceptions. On the ground, he also rushed for 1,103 yards and 18 touchdowns.

