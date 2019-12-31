5-star QB signee will reportedly mimic Joe Burrow in practice

However, the defending National Champions are bringing out a high-profile secret weapon as 5-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will be reportedly practicing with the scout team trying to mimic Joe Burrow.

"You’re going to make a great Joe Burrow for us on Monday and Tuesday," Swinney told Uiagalelei, according to Steve Wiltfong of 247sports.

In his final game in high school, the nation's No. 1 quarterback completed 23-for-28 passes for 398 yards and five total touchdowns.

Uiagalelei threw for 10,496 yards in his high school career at St. John Bosco and had 127 career passing touchdowns with only 11 interceptions. On the ground, he also rushed for 1,103 yards and 18 touchdowns.