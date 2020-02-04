|
5-star OT has Clemson in top schools
Amarius Mims - Offensive Line
TigerNet:
(4.49)
Height: 6-7 Weight: 315 Hometown: Cochran, GA (Bleckley County HS) Class: 2021
#2 Overall, #1 OL, #1 GA
#20 Overall, #2 OT, #1 GA
Rivals' top-rated offensive lineman for 2021 included Clemson in his top schools on Tuesday.
Height: 6-7 Weight: 315 Hometown: Cochran, GA (Bleckley County HS) Class: 2021
ESPN:
#42 Overall, #5 OL, #5 GA
#42 Overall, #5 OL, #5 GA
Rivals:
#2 Overall, #1 OL, #1 GA
24/7:
#20 Overall, #2 OT, #1 GA
Rivals' top-rated offensive lineman for 2021 included Clemson in his top schools on Tuesday.
Bleckley County (Ga.) offensive tackle Amarius Mims' top group is at 12 teams currently with LSU, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, Auburn, Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida State, Southern Cal and Oregon also in the mix. Mims made a stop on campus last fall for the Texas A&M game.
Bleckley County (Ga.) offensive tackle Amarius Mims' top group is at 12 teams currently with LSU, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, Auburn, Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida State, Southern Cal and Oregon also in the mix.
Mims made a stop on campus last fall for the Texas A&M game.
#AGTG TOP 12?? @GeorgiaFootball @GamecockFB @AggieFootball @AlabamaFTBL @FSUFootball @USC_FB @GatorsFB @Vol_Football @AuburnFootball @LSUfootball @ClemsonFB @oregonfootball @CoachMac68 @CoachPatrick478 @von_lassiter @ChadSimmons_ @MattDeBary @Mansell247 pic.twitter.com/34ufholAON— ?? I ?? S (@amarius_mims) February 5, 2020
Tags: Amarius Mims
