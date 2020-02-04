5-star OT has Clemson in top schools
by - Correspondent - Tuesday, February 4, 2020 7:31 PM
Amarius Mims Photo
Amarius Mims - Offensive Line Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.49)

Height: 6-7   Weight: 315   Hometown: Cochran, GA (Bleckley County HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#42 Overall, #5 OL, #5 GA
Rivals:
#2 Overall, #1 OL, #1 GA
24/7:
#20 Overall, #2 OT, #1 GA
5-star OT has Clemson in top schools

Rivals' top-rated offensive lineman for 2021 included Clemson in his top schools on Tuesday.

Bleckley County (Ga.) offensive tackle Amarius Mims' top group is at 12 teams currently with LSU, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, Auburn, Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida State, Southern Cal and Oregon also in the mix.

Mims made a stop on campus last fall for the Texas A&M game.

