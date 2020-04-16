5-star DT has Clemson in top-3 schools
Height: 6-4   Weight: 360   Hometown: Greensboro, NC (Dudley HS)   Class: 2021
#9 Overall, #3 DT, #1 NC
#28 Overall, #2 DT, #1 NC
#207 Overall, #10 DT, #13 NC
5-star DT has Clemson in top-3 schools

Five-star Greensboro, North Carolina defensive tackle Payton Page has Clemson in his top-3 schools, he announced on Thursday.

Page has the ACC's Tigers, UNC and Tennessee in that trio, cutting Oregon and LSU from his last top schools list.

Page picked up a Clemson offer last June.

He tallied 71 stops, 26 for loss, with three sacks and six QB hurries as a junior. He has 55 TFLs and 13 sacks over his high school career.

