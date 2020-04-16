|
5-star DT has Clemson in top-3 schools
|Thursday, April 16, 2020 7:23 PM- -
|
Payton Page - Defensive Tackle
TigerNet:
(4.82)
Height: 6-4 Weight: 360 Hometown: Greensboro, NC (Dudley HS) Class: 2021
#28 Overall, #2 DT, #1 NC
#207 Overall, #10 DT, #13 NC
Five-star Greensboro, North Carolina defensive tackle
Payton Page has Clemson in his top-3 schools, he announced on Thursday.
Page has the ACC's Tigers, UNC and Tennessee in that trio, cutting Oregon and LSU from his last top schools list. Page picked up a Clemson offer last June. He tallied 71 stops, 26 for loss, with three sacks and six QB hurries as a junior. He has 55 TFLs and 13 sacks over his high school career.
Page has the ACC's Tigers, UNC and Tennessee in that trio, cutting Oregon and LSU from his last top schools list.
Page picked up a Clemson offer last June.
He tallied 71 stops, 26 for loss, with three sacks and six QB hurries as a junior. He has 55 TFLs and 13 sacks over his high school career.
