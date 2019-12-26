5-star Clemson RB signee wins Mr. Football
by - Correspondent - Thursday, December 26, 2019 2:00 PM
Demarkcus Bowman Photo
Demarkcus Bowman - Running Back Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.50)

Height: 5-10   Weight: 191   Hometown: Lakeland, FL (Lakeland HS)   Class: 2020
ESPN:
#19 Overall, #2 RB, #1 FL
Rivals:
#23 Overall, #2 RB, #3 FL
24/7:
#21 Overall, #2 RB, #3 FL

Clemson 5-star running back signee Demarkcus Bowman was awarded Mr. Football for the state of Florida this week.

It was the closest margin of a vote in the 28 years the award has been given, per The Ledger.

“I’m happy,” Bowman told The Ledger. “I’m glad I won. I was kind of surprised because I had better numbers last year...I didn’t think I had a chance."

Bowman rushed for 1,570 yards and averaged 11.1 yards per carry as a senior, scoring 24 TDs in 10 games. He topped 5,000 yards over his Lakeland (Fla.) career.

