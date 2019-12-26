|
5-star Clemson RB signee wins Mr. Football
|Thursday, December 26, 2019 2:00 PM- -
|
Demarkcus Bowman - Running Back
Height: 5-10 Weight: 191 Hometown: Lakeland, FL (Lakeland HS) Class: 2020
Clemson 5-star running back signee
Demarkcus Bowman was awarded Mr. Football for the state of Florida this week.
It was the closest margin of a vote in the 28 years the award has been given, per The Ledger. “I’m happy,” Bowman told The Ledger. “I’m glad I won. I was kind of surprised because I had better numbers last year...I didn’t think I had a chance." Bowman rushed for 1,570 yards and averaged 11.1 yards per carry as a senior, scoring 24 TDs in 10 games. He topped 5,000 yards over his Lakeland (Fla.) career.
