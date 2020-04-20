|
5-star Clemson OL target releases top schools list
|Monday, April 20, 2020 10:39 AM- -
|
Height: 6-8 Weight: 289 Hometown: Lititz, PA (Warwick HS) Class: 2021
#34 Overall, #6 OL, #4 PA
#34 Overall, #6 OL, #2 PA
#13 Overall, #3 OT, #1 PA
Five-star offensive tackle prospect
Nolan Rucci released his top schools list on Monday.
Rucci, who is rated a 5-star by the 247Sports Composite rating, has Clemson in a top-nine with Wisconsin, Alabama, LSU, Penn State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Stanford. He was able to get in a visit this spring to Clemson before the COVID-19 outbreak. “I’d say Clemson is pretty high up on the list,” Rucci told TigerNet recently. “They’ve been recruiting me pretty hard the past few months. They were one of the visits I actually got to take this spring. I always appreciate spending time with the staff.” Rucci said that Clemson believes he's an ideal fit for the program. “I’m a really good fit for their program, not only as a player but as a person,” Rucci said he was told. “Coach Caldwell is such a great dude. I could just sit down and talk to him for hours, not just about football, but about fishing and anything in between. So, I’m just sitting down and having those conversations at this time, and how it would work if I were there.” Top 9 ?
Edit: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/oG4GxvVtQ3
