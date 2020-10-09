5-star CB has Clemson in top schools, sets commitment date
by - Friday, October 9, 2020 3:23 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Jaheim Singletary - Cornerback Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.76)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 170   Hometown: Jacksonville, FL (Robert E. Lee HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#31 Overall, #4 CB, #3 FL
Rivals:
#5 Overall, #3 CB, #1 FL
24/7:
# 25 Overall, # 5 CB, # 2 FL

One of the top-rated cornerbacks in the 2022 class included Clemson in his "final 8" schools on Friday.

Jacksonville's Jaheim Singletary is rated as high as the No. 3 cornerback in the nation by Rivals. That list also includes Georgia, Florida, LSU and Oklahoma, dropping Texas, Arizona State, Southern Cal and Florida State and adding Tennessee, Auburn and Miami from his previous top-10.

Singletary set a commitment date for Jan. 1.

He recieved a Clemson offer in early July.

Singletary totaled seven interceptions and 14 pass breakups in his first two years of high school ball. He has seven solo tackles and two interceptions through two games this season.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
TV channel announced for Clemson-Georgia Tech
TV channel announced for Clemson-Georgia Tech
Clemson strengthens hold on No. 1 spot in Coaches Poll
Clemson strengthens hold on No. 1 spot in Coaches Poll
Twitter reacts to Clemson's impressive rout of No. 7 Miami
Twitter reacts to Clemson's impressive rout of No. 7 Miami
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 93 Recruits (78 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Jaheim Singletary News
Top Clemson News of the Week