5-star CB has Clemson in top schools, sets commitment date

Jaheim Singletary Cornerback TigerNet: (4.76) (4.76)

Height: 6-1 Weight: 170 Hometown: Jacksonville, FL (Robert E. Lee HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#31 Overall, #4 CB, #3 FL #31 Overall, #4 CB, #3 FL Rivals:

#5 Overall, #3 CB, #1 FL #5 Overall, #3 CB, #1 FL 24/7:

# 25 Overall, # 5 CB, # 2 FL # 25 Overall, # 5 CB, # 2 FL 6-1170Jacksonville, FL (Robert E. Lee HS)2022

One of the top-rated cornerbacks in the 2022 class included Clemson in his "final 8" schools on Friday.

Jacksonville's Jaheim Singletary is rated as high as the No. 3 cornerback in the nation by Rivals. That list also includes Georgia, Florida, LSU and Oklahoma, dropping Texas, Arizona State, Southern Cal and Florida State and adding Tennessee, Auburn and Miami from his previous top-10.

Singletary set a commitment date for Jan. 1.

He recieved a Clemson offer in early July.

Singletary totaled seven interceptions and 14 pass breakups in his first two years of high school ball. He has seven solo tackles and two interceptions through two games this season.