5-star CB has Clemson in final three
|Tuesday, April 28, 2020 10:37 AM- -
Jason Marshall - Defensive Back
247Sports Composite 5-star Miami cornerback
Jason Marshall included Clemson in his final three schools Monday evening.
The top schools trio is Florida, Alabama and Clemson. A top-seven in January had included Georgia, Miami, Florida State and LSU. He is rated as high as the No. 29 player nationally (247Sports) and the No. 3 cornerback (ESPN) in the 2021 class. Marshall picked up a Clemson offer last June.
Florida is the predicted destination per 247Sports' Crystal Ball currently, with all predictions in the last two months.
“In my hood I’m a hero” - @gherbo #final3 pic.twitter.com/ScQleUquCE— ??s?? ???s???? ??. (@jasonjr3_) April 27, 2020
