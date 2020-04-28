5-star CB has Clemson in final three

247Sports Composite 5-star Miami cornerback Jason Marshall included Clemson in his final three schools Monday evening. The top schools trio is Florida, Alabama and Clemson. A top-seven in January had included Georgia, Miami, Florida State and LSU. He is rated as high as the No. 29 player nationally (247Sports) and the No. 3 cornerback (ESPN) in the 2021 class. Marshall picked up a Clemson offer last June.

Florida is the predicted destination per 247Sports' Crystal Ball currently, with all predictions in the last two months.

Comment Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email