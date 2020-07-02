5-star CB announces Clemson offer
by - Thursday, July 2, 2020 2:24 PM
Jaheim Singletary - Cornerback Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 170   Hometown: Jacksonville, FL (Robert E. Lee HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
# 15 Overall, # 3 CB, # 4 FL

One of top cornerbacks for the 2022 class announced a Clemson offer on Thursday afternoon.

Jacksonville, Florida five-star Jaheim Singletary is rated the No. 3 cornerback in the class by 247Sports.

"Blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB," Singletary posted on Twitter.

He reports nearly 30 offers already, including Florida, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Penn State and Florida State.

Singletary been a prominent player over two years of high school action already, totaling seven interceptions and 14 pass breakups.

