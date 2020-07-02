5-star CB announces Clemson offer

Jacksonville, Florida five-star Jaheim Singletary is rated the No. 3 cornerback in the class by 247Sports.

"Blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB," Singletary posted on Twitter.

He reports nearly 30 offers already, including Florida, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Penn State and Florida State.

Singletary been a prominent player over two years of high school action already, totaling seven interceptions and 14 pass breakups.