5-star CB announces Clemson offer
Thursday, July 2, 2020 2:24 PM
Jaheim Singletary - Cornerback
Height: 6-1 Weight: 170 Hometown: Jacksonville, FL (Robert E. Lee HS) Class: 2022
# 15 Overall, # 3 CB, # 4 FL
One of top cornerbacks for the 2022 class announced a Clemson offer on Thursday afternoon.
Jacksonville, Florida five-star Jaheim Singletary is rated the No. 3 cornerback in the class by 247Sports. "Blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB," Singletary posted on Twitter. He reports nearly 30 offers already, including Florida, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Penn State and Florida State. Singletary been a prominent player over two years of high school action already, totaling seven interceptions and 14 pass breakups.
???????Blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB ?????????? #Allin?? @CUCoachReed @rivalsmike @EdOBrienCFB @KoreenBurch pic.twitter.com/XwIdLhyNcO— Jaheim Singletary (@Jaheim2_) July 2, 2020
