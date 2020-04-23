4-star south Florida DE adds Clemson offer
Dallas Turner - Defensive End Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.77)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 235   Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (St. Thomas Aquinas HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#141 Overall, #17 DE, #21 FL
Rivals:
#20 LB, #45 FL
24/7:
# 34 Overall, # 3 WDE, # 7 FL

Four-star defensive end Dallas Turner (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

"Blessed and thankful to receive an offer from Clemson University," Turner posted on Twitter.

Georgia, Florida and Alabama have been regarded as strong contenders to this point in his recruitment. He attended Georgia and Alabama's junior days and has also drawn offers this year from Ohio State, Auburn, Stanford, Oklahoma, Michigan and Texas A&M among more. An early March top-10 had Penn State, South Carolina, Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Florida State and Florida.

He was named a first-team All-State defender and Broward County's defensive player of the year as a junior. He played for American Heritage before transferring to St. Thomas Aquinas this offseason.

