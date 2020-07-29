Breaking: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson

Dietrick Pennington Offensive Line

Height: 6-5 Weight: 326 Hometown: Cordova, TN (Evangelical Christian HS) Class: 2021

#213 Overall, #9 OL, #6 TN

#20 OL, #13 TN

# 131 Overall, # 9 OG, # 1 TN

Four-star offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington committed to Clemson on Wednesday.

Pennington picked the ACC Tigers out of a final five that also included Auburn, LSU, Florida State and Georgia.

He is rated as high as the No. 9 offensive guard in the nation and the No. 1 player in Tennessee (247Sports).

Clemson moved up one spot to third in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings with Pennington’s commitment, trailing only Ohio State and Alabama. The Tigers have 15 commitments now, after adding Pennington and defensive tackle Payton Page this week.

Pennington is third Clemson offensive lineman in the 2021 class, joining 4-star center Ryan Linthicum and 4-star offensive tackle Marcus Tate.

I want to thank God for giving me the ability to play the sport that I love, and my grandparents for being there for me. I have decided to further my education and athletic career at The University of Clemson. #ALLIN @OLCoachCaldwell @coachski_ @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/cLcCxWRh7x — Dietrick Pennington (@Dietrick80P) July 29, 2020

IT’S A GREAT DAY TO BE A CLEMSON TIGER! #ALLIN #We2Deep21 ?????????????????????????????? — Jordan Sorrells (@SorrellsJordan) July 29, 2020