BREAKING

Breaking: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
by - Wednesday, July 29, 2020 7:20 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Dietrick Pennington Photo
Dietrick Pennington - Offensive Line Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.29)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 326   Hometown: Cordova, TN (Evangelical Christian HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#213 Overall, #9 OL, #6 TN
Rivals:
#20 OL, #13 TN
24/7:
# 131 Overall, # 9 OG, # 1 TN
Breaking: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson

Four-star offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington committed to Clemson on Wednesday.

Pennington picked the ACC Tigers out of a final five that also included Auburn, LSU, Florida State and Georgia.

He is rated as high as the No. 9 offensive guard in the nation and the No. 1 player in Tennessee (247Sports).

Clemson moved up one spot to third in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings with Pennington’s commitment, trailing only Ohio State and Alabama. The Tigers have 15 commitments now, after adding Pennington and defensive tackle Payton Page this week.

Pennington is third Clemson offensive lineman in the 2021 class, joining 4-star center Ryan Linthicum and 4-star offensive tackle Marcus Tate.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
4-star lineman commits to Clemson
4-star lineman commits to Clemson
New Clemson football, ACC fall schedule released
New Clemson football, ACC fall schedule released
Elite DT commits to Clemson
Elite DT commits to Clemson
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 90 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 47) Author
spacer TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 smokepurpleliveorange69
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 RoperMtn®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 Oculus
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 DuhJuh®
spacer Welcome Home Dietrick!!!***
 GSCtiger
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 Garnetisugly
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 ancientorange
spacer Great news! Welcome to the family!
 lovingit®
spacer I had never heard of his high school but it looks like
 Calhoun2®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson***
 04TheseHills®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 04TheseHills®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 04TheseHills®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 04TheseHills®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 04TheseHills®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 04TheseHills®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 04TheseHills®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 04TheseHills®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 04TheseHills®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 04TheseHills®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 04TheseHills®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 04TheseHills®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 04TheseHills®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 04TheseHills®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 04TheseHills®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 04TheseHills®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 04TheseHills®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 04TheseHills®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 04TheseHills®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 04TheseHills®
spacer Welcome to Clemson young man!***
 tpaw79
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 abqtiger
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 ddclemson
spacer YES!!
 TennesseeLadyTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 7Tiger7®
spacer How in the world is that fella that slim at 326 pounds?***
 Spud®
spacer Re: How in the world is that fella that slim at 326 pounds?***
 Swamp81
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 gopaws4
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 tigerroar75®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 orangecoloredglasses®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 djsveven
spacer Excellent!***
 BengalBilly
spacer Re: Excellent!***
 FORESTTIGER
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 westerntigerfan
spacer WooHoo!
 lightbulbbill®
Read all 47 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week