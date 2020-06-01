BREAKING

4-star lineman announces Clemson offer
by - Monday, June 1, 2020 12:39 PM
Gunner Givens - Offensive Line Copy Embed Code
Height: 6-6   Weight: 275   Hometown: Daleville, VA (Lord Botetourt HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
24/7:
# 137 Overall, # 15 OT, # 7 VA

Four-star Daleville, Virginia lineman prospect Gunner Givens joined Clemson's growing class of 2022 offers on Monday.

"Woah Beyond Blessed to receive from THE Clemson University," Givens posted on Twitter.

He is rated as high as the No. 15 offensive tackle nationally and top-150 overall (137) per 247Sports.

