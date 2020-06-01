|
4-star lineman announces Clemson offer
Gunner Givens - Offensive Line
Height: 6-6 Weight: 275 Hometown: Daleville, VA (Lord Botetourt HS) Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
24/7:
# 137 Overall, # 15 OT, # 7 VA
Four-star Daleville, Virginia lineman prospect
Gunner Givens joined Clemson's growing class of 2022 offers on Monday.
"Woah Beyond Blessed to receive from THE Clemson University," Givens posted on Twitter.
He is rated as high as the No. 15 offensive tackle nationally and top-150 overall (137) per 247Sports.
Woah Beyond Blessed to receive from THE Clemson University #ALLIN@CoachVenables @OLCoachCaldwell @Bigwill46798139 @CoachHarless55 pic.twitter.com/cFqIqwgrEW— Gunner Givens (@givens_gunner) June 1, 2020
