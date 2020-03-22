4-star guard names Clemson in top schools
by - Correspondent - Sunday, March 22, 2020 8:42 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Jared Wilson Photo
Jared Wilson - Offensive Line Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (3.80)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 325   Hometown: Clemmons, NC (West Forsyth HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#228 Overall, #9 OL, #15 NC
Rivals:
#32 NC

Clemmons, North Carolina 2021 offensive lineman Jared Wilson has Clemson in his top schools currently, he announced on social media Sunday.

Wilson has Clemson in a group with LSU, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Florida State, UNC and Arkansas.

He is rated as high as a four-star and ESPN300 prospect (No. 228 overall; No. 9 OG).

Wilson announced a Clemson offer last June and made a couple stops for visits to Tiger games last fall.

Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Petition growing for Pass/Fail option at Clemson this semester
Petition growing for Pass/Fail option at Clemson this semester
Clemson bounced by Buckeyes in ESPN mock 64-team tourney
Clemson bounced by Buckeyes in ESPN mock 64-team tourney
4-star guard names Clemson in top schools
4-star guard names Clemson in top schools
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 76 Recruits (59 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week