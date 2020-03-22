|
4-star guard names Clemson in top schools
|Sunday, March 22, 2020 8:42 PM- -
|
Jared Wilson - Offensive Line
(3.80)
Height: 6-4 Weight: 325 Hometown: Clemmons, NC (West Forsyth HS) Class: 2021
#32 NC
Clemmons, North Carolina 2021 offensive lineman
Jared Wilson has Clemson in his top schools currently, he announced on social media Sunday.
Height: 6-4 Weight: 325 Hometown: Clemmons, NC (West Forsyth HS) Class: 2021
ESPN:
#228 Overall, #9 OL, #15 NC
#228 Overall, #9 OL, #15 NC
Rivals:
#32 NC
Clemmons, North Carolina 2021 offensive lineman
Jared Wilson has Clemson in his top schools currently, he announced on social media Sunday.
Wilson has Clemson in a group with LSU, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Florida State, UNC and Arkansas. He is rated as high as a four-star and ESPN300 prospect (No. 228 overall; No. 9 OG).
Wilson has Clemson in a group with LSU, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Florida State, UNC and Arkansas.
He is rated as high as a four-star and ESPN300 prospect (No. 228 overall; No. 9 OG).
Wilson announced a Clemson offer last June and made a couple stops for visits to Tiger games last fall.
Thank you god for all my blessings????TOP 8 #FMF #AGTG pic.twitter.com/GcNmpfjbBd— Jared Wilson???????? (@j_wilson55) March 22, 2020
