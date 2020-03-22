4-star guard names Clemson in top schools

Clemmons, North Carolina 2021 offensive lineman Jared Wilson has Clemson in his top schools currently, he announced on social media Sunday. Wilson has Clemson in a group with LSU, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Florida State, UNC and Arkansas. He is rated as high as a four-star and ESPN300 prospect (No. 228 overall; No. 9 OG).

Wilson announced a Clemson offer last June and made a couple stops for visits to Tiger games last fall.

