BREAKING

4-star Peach State athlete picks up Clemson offer
by - Monday, June 1, 2020 3:22 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Malaki Starks - Athlete Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.39)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 196   Hometown: Jefferson, GA (Jefferson HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
# 149 Overall, # 13 ATH, # 13 GA

Four-star Jefferson, Georgia athlete Malaki Starks announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

"After a conversation on the phone with Coach Conn, I am truly blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Starks said.

Starks has made an impact on both sides of the ball as a ballcarrier and receiver and DB.

He totaled 27 stops with five interceptions and rushed for 544 yards with five touchdowns and caught eight passes for 157 yards and two TDs as a sophomore.

Starks has reported double-digit offers already, including Auburn, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Florida and Florida State.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
Twitter reacts to Justyn Ross being out for season
Twitter reacts to Justyn Ross being out for season
Clemson forward withdrawing from NBA Draft
Clemson forward withdrawing from NBA Draft
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 82 Recruits (69 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week