|
4-star Peach State athlete picks up Clemson offer
|Monday, June 1, 2020 3:22 PM-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-2 Weight: 196 Hometown: Jefferson, GA (Jefferson HS) Class: 2022
# 149 Overall, # 13 ATH, # 13 GA
Four-star Jefferson, Georgia athlete Malaki Starks announced a Clemson offer on Monday.
"After a conversation on the phone with Coach Conn, I am truly blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Starks said. Starks has made an impact on both sides of the ball as a ballcarrier and receiver and DB. He totaled 27 stops with five interceptions and rushed for 544 yards with five touchdowns and caught eight passes for 157 yards and two TDs as a sophomore. Starks has reported double-digit offers already, including Auburn, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Florida and Florida State.
"After a conversation on the phone with Coach Conn, I am truly blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Starks said.
Starks has made an impact on both sides of the ball as a ballcarrier and receiver and DB.
He totaled 27 stops with five interceptions and rushed for 544 yards with five touchdowns and caught eight passes for 157 yards and two TDs as a sophomore.
Starks has reported double-digit offers already, including Auburn, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Florida and Florida State.
After a conversation on the phone with Coach Conn, I am truly blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University. pic.twitter.com/UliPP9QroP— Malaki Starks (@MalakiStarks) June 1, 2020
- I’m so glad Simms decided to return for his senior season. -
- The Cokeville Miracle!! -
- A coot friend just sent me a pic of two guys removing a -
- Offense will miss Ross, -
- Offense will miss Ross, -
- Truth is Primary to our continued successes -
- TNET: Clemson offers south Florida 4-star DE -
- TNET: 5-star 'beyond blessed' with Clemson offer -
- TNET: Clemson offers 4-star LB -
- Dabo could say the sky was blue and half his audience -
- Wait a dad gum minute .. -
- TNET: 4-star CB picks up Clemson offer -
- Media in our country seems #### bent on taking down good -
- TNET: Clemson offers 4-star DE -
- Tiger Tuesday - sure would boost spirts to gain a -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Rivalry Battle: Top North Carolina DE to choose between Clemson and South Carolina
- Dabo on his wife Kathleen: ‘She made me whole’
- ESPN writer ranks Clemson WRs No. 2 in ACC
- What teams offer the most recruits, and where does Clemson stand?
- As 2021 class expands, few spots remain on the defense: Who leads to fill those spots?
- Big-time defensive end picks his dream school
- For 2021 recruiting cycle, Clemson is down to just a few spots on the offense
- Analyst projects social media earnings with new rule for Clemson QB
- Football is back in Clemson this week, sort of
- Two-way Pennsylvania star talking to both Venables and Grisham
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<