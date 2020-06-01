4-star Peach State athlete picks up Clemson offer

"After a conversation on the phone with Coach Conn, I am truly blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Starks said.

Starks has made an impact on both sides of the ball as a ballcarrier and receiver and DB.

He totaled 27 stops with five interceptions and rushed for 544 yards with five touchdowns and caught eight passes for 157 yards and two TDs as a sophomore.

Starks has reported double-digit offers already, including Auburn, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Florida and Florida State.