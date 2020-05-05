|
4-star Peach State athlete has Clemson in top schools
|Tuesday, May 5, 2020 7:15 PM- -
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Nathaniel Wiggins - Athlete
TigerNet:
(4.66)
Height: 6-2 Weight: 170 Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Westlake HS) Class: 2021
#152 Overall, #9 ATH, #13 GA
# 244 Overall, # 13 ATH, # 15 GA
Four-star Atlanta athlete
Nathaniel Wiggins posted his top-eight schools with Clemson's Tigers in the mix Tuesday.
Height: 6-2 Weight: 170 Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Westlake HS) Class: 2021
ESPN:
#223 Overall, #15 DB, #24 GA
#223 Overall, #15 DB, #24 GA
Rivals:
#152 Overall, #9 ATH, #13 GA
24/7:
# 244 Overall, # 13 ATH, # 15 GA
Four-star Atlanta athlete
Nathaniel Wiggins posted his top-eight schools with Clemson's Tigers in the mix Tuesday.
He has Clemson in a group with Florida, Texas, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Southern Cal and Oregon. Wiggins performed in all three phases of the game for Grady (Ga.) before moving on to Westlake (Ga.) this offseason.
He has Clemson in a group with Florida, Texas, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Southern Cal and Oregon.
Wiggins performed in all three phases of the game for Grady (Ga.) before moving on to Westlake (Ga.) this offseason.
He picked up a Clemson offer in January, one of around 30 reported currently.
Tags: Nathaniel Wiggins
- Impressive ratio -
- Is Will that fast or the kids he played against in HS are that slow -
- Mind blowing photo... -
- Hard to believe someone with a Clemson degree doesn’t get any respect on here... -
- Robert Wuhl with Volare................ -
- At one time, we had Thunder and Lightening...now, in the -
- Make us happy, make them mad . . . Cowherd lays it out -
- I just moved back to the upstate after 12 years -
- I mentioned this -
- At some point -
- Flatfooting or Clogging -
- New Clemson soccer signee -
- TNET: 4-star Peach State athlete has Clemson in top schools -
- Just saw where TL16 only completed 51.6% of his passes in both of the CFP games! -
- Is Will Shipley this year's Willy Korn? -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Clemson coaches ask Texas QB to give them more time
- AJ Terrell's brother on Clemson offer: "I am not a regular freshman"
- Clemson updates plan for events and fall, opening limited outdoor recreational areas
- For football season, there is now hope, and where there's hope, there's a party
- QB guru says Trevor Lawrence is "in his own realm"
- Clemson football family wraps its arms around two-year old battling rare cancer
- Clemson coaches reach out to rising two-sport star, Georgia quarterback
- Did Clemson just land the next Christian McCaffrey in Will Shipley?
- ESPN projects Clemson to have No. 1 defense
- Isaiah Simmons making instant impact in his new community
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<