4-star Peach State athlete has Clemson in top schools
by - Correspondent - Tuesday, May 5, 2020 7:15 PM
Nathaniel Wiggins - Athlete Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.66)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 170   Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Westlake HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#223 Overall, #15 DB, #24 GA
Rivals:
#152 Overall, #9 ATH, #13 GA
24/7:
# 244 Overall, # 13 ATH, # 15 GA

Four-star Atlanta athlete Nathaniel Wiggins posted his top-eight schools with Clemson's Tigers in the mix Tuesday.

He has Clemson in a group with Florida, Texas, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Southern Cal and Oregon.

Wiggins performed in all three phases of the game for Grady (Ga.) before moving on to Westlake (Ga.) this offseason.

He picked up a Clemson offer in January, one of around 30 reported currently.

Best Clemson News of the Week