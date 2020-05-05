4-star Peach State athlete has Clemson in top schools

Four-star Atlanta athlete Nathaniel Wiggins posted his top-eight schools with Clemson's Tigers in the mix Tuesday. He has Clemson in a group with Florida, Texas, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Southern Cal and Oregon. Wiggins performed in all three phases of the game for Grady (Ga.) before moving on to Westlake (Ga.) this offseason.

He picked up a Clemson offer in January, one of around 30 reported currently.

