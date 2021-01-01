4-star Peach State D-lineman has Clemson in top schools
2021 Jan 1, Fri
Mykel Williams - Defensive End Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.68)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 255   Hometown: Columbus, GA (Hardaway HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#86 Overall, #11 DE, #10 GA
Rivals:
#29 Overall, #3 DE, #3 GA
24/7:
# 46 Overall, # 5 DT, # 5 GA

Four-star 2022 Columbus, Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams included Clemson in his top-10 schools list on Friday.

Williams picked up a Clemson offer on the first day the Tigers were officially handing them out on June 1. He has close to 30 total offers already (26).

As a junior, Williams tallied 19 tackles for loss and 17 sacks in 11 games. He is ranked as both a defensive end and tackle by recruiting sites.

Check out his whole top-10 below:

Report: Buckeyes starting lineman out for Sugar Bowl Playoff semifinal
Clemson updates COVID-19 impact on athletic program
WATCH: Clemson official hype video for Sugar Bowl Playoff semifinal
