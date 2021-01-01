4-star Peach State D-lineman has Clemson in top schools

Four-star 2022 Columbus, Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams included Clemson in his top-10 schools list on Friday. Williams picked up a Clemson offer on the first day the Tigers were officially handing them out on June 1. He has close to 30 total offers already (26). As a junior, Williams tallied 19 tackles for loss and 17 sacks in 11 games. He is ranked as both a defensive end and tackle by recruiting sites.

Check out his whole top-10 below:

Comment Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email