4-star N.C. LB picks up Clemson offer
Monday, June 1, 2020
Jalon Walker - Linebacker Copy Embed Code
Height: 6-1   Weight: 205   Hometown: Salisbury, NC (Salisbury HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
24/7:
# 176 Overall, # 15 OLB, # 7 NC

Four-star 2022 Salisbury, North Carolina linebacker prospect Jalon Walker announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

Walker is rated a top-200 player nationally (176) and the No. 15 OLB by 247Sports. May was a busy month for him after adding offers from Ohio State, Texas, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Auburn, Louisville and East Carolina.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Walker posted on Twitter.

He visited Clemson earlier this spring.

