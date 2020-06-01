|
4-star N.C. LB picks up Clemson offer
|Monday, June 1, 2020 1:31 PM-
|
Jalon Walker - Linebacker
Height: 6-1 Weight: 205 Hometown: Salisbury, NC (Salisbury HS) Class: 2022
24/7:
# 176 Overall, # 15 OLB, # 7 NC
Four-star 2022 Salisbury, North Carolina linebacker prospect
Jalon Walker announced a Clemson offer on Monday.
Walker is rated a top-200 player nationally (176) and the No. 15 OLB by 247Sports. May was a busy month for him after adding offers from Ohio State, Texas, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Auburn, Louisville and East Carolina. "Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Walker posted on Twitter.
He visited Clemson earlier this spring.
Great Day with the Tigers???? #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/owY3whNCfB— Jalon Walker (@JalonWlaker) March 4, 2020
Blessed to receive a offer from Clemson University ?????? pic.twitter.com/3elMpaAJId— Jalon Walker (@JalonWlaker) June 1, 2020
