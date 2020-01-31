4-star Missouri DB picks up Clemson offer
by - Correspondent - Friday, January 31, 2020 4:32 PM
TigerNet: (4.48)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 168   Hometown: Saint Louis, MO (DeSmet HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#97 Overall, #6 DB, #2 MO
Rivals:
#29 Overall, #3 DB, #1 MO
24/7:
#83 Overall, #6 CB, #2 MO

Clemson's next 2021 announced offer comes from 4-star Saint Louis, Missouri cornerback Jakailin Johnson.

"Blessed to receive an offer from ... Clemson," Johnson posted on Twitter.

Johnson earned Maxpreps Junior All-American honors with seven interceptions on an undefeated No. 1 team in Missouri with De Smet Jesuit.

He is an Under Armour All-American game commit.

