4-star Missouri DB picks up Clemson offer

Clemson's next 2021 announced offer comes from 4-star Saint Louis, Missouri cornerback Jakailin Johnson. "Blessed to receive an offer from ... Clemson," Johnson posted on Twitter. Johnson earned Maxpreps Junior All-American honors with seven interceptions on an undefeated No. 1 team in Missouri with De Smet Jesuit.

He is an Under Armour All-American game commit.

Blessed to recieve an offer from the University of Clemson thanks @CUCoachReed @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/C2v9EmWBbJ — JK Johnson (@jakailin6) January 31, 2020

