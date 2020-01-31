|
4-star Missouri DB picks up Clemson offer
Jakailin Johnson - Cornerback
Height: 6-0 Weight: 168 Hometown: Saint Louis, MO (DeSmet HS) Class: 2021
Clemson's next 2021 announced offer comes from 4-star Saint Louis, Missouri cornerback
Jakailin Johnson.
"Blessed to receive an offer from ... Clemson," Johnson posted on Twitter. Johnson earned Maxpreps Junior All-American honors with seven interceptions on an undefeated No. 1 team in Missouri with De Smet Jesuit.
He is an Under Armour All-American game commit.
Blessed to recieve an offer from the University of Clemson thanks @CUCoachReed @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/C2v9EmWBbJ— JK Johnson (@jakailin6) January 31, 2020
