4-star Florida safety announces Clemson offer
by - Thursday, June 4, 2020 6:08 PM
Alfonzo Allen - Safety
TigerNet: (4.73)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 175   Hometown: Hallandale, FL (Hallandale HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
# 128 Overall, # 9 S, # 16 FL

Four-star Hallandale, Florida safety Alfonzo Allen announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

"Blessed and thankful to receive an offer from Clemson University," Allen said on Twitter.

He claims 30-plus offers now, also including Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Penn State and Texas A&M.

Allen tallied 82 stops, 10 for loss, with three sacks, three interceptions and three forced fumbles as a sophomore.

