4-star Florida safety announces Clemson offer
|Thursday, June 4, 2020 6:08 PM-
Alfonzo Allen - Safety
Height: 6-0 Weight: 175 Hometown: Hallandale, FL (Hallandale HS) Class: 2022
# 128 Overall, # 9 S, # 16 FL
"Blessed and thankful to receive an offer from Clemson University," Allen said on Twitter. He claims 30-plus offers now, also including Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Penn State and Texas A&M. Allen tallied 82 stops, 10 for loss, with three sacks, three interceptions and three forced fumbles as a sophomore.
Blessed and thankful to receive an offer from Clemson University ????#ALLIN?? @CoachVenables @JuniorRosegreen @LovettCoach @coachtunsil @247recruiting @247Sports @harrison2121 @TheCribSouthFLA @Rivalsfbcamps pic.twitter.com/uiTAl4lnEB— alfonzo allen jr (@f0reignb0yfonzo) June 4, 2020
