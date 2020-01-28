|
4-star Florida WR picks up Clemson offer
Mario Williams - Wide Receiver
Height: 5-10 Weight: 165 Hometown: Plant City, FL (Plant City HS) Class: 2021
#39 Overall, #6 WR, #6 FL
#133 Overall, #22 WR, #16 FL
Four-star 2021 Plant City, Florida receiver
Mario Williams announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.
#15 Overall, #3 WR, #6 FL
#15 Overall, #3 WR, #6 FL
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Williams posted on Twitter. His last top-5 in December was made up of Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and Florida. He is rated as high as the No. 3 receiver in the 2021 class (ESPN) after totaling 27 catches for 795 yards (29.4 per average) with nine touchdowns in 10 games per Maxpreps.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Williams posted on Twitter.
His last top-5 in December was made up of Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and Florida.
He is rated as high as the No. 3 receiver in the 2021 class (ESPN) after totaling 27 catches for 795 yards (29.4 per average) with nine touchdowns in 10 games per Maxpreps.
Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University #GoTigers @Coach_Grisham pic.twitter.com/Yu34B8Wgej— Lootrunner.mariooo (@MarioWill00) January 29, 2020
