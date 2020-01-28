4-star Florida WR picks up Clemson offer
by - Correspondent - Tuesday, January 28, 2020 7:38 PM
Mario Williams - Wide Receiver Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.79)

Height: 5-10   Weight: 165   Hometown: Plant City, FL (Plant City HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#15 Overall, #3 WR, #6 FL
Rivals:
#39 Overall, #6 WR, #6 FL
24/7:
#133 Overall, #22 WR, #16 FL

Four-star 2021 Plant City, Florida receiver Mario Williams announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Williams posted on Twitter.

His last top-5 in December was made up of Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and Florida.

He is rated as high as the No. 3 receiver in the 2021 class (ESPN) after totaling 27 catches for 795 yards (29.4 per average) with nine touchdowns in 10 games per Maxpreps.

