4-star DE has Clemson in top schools
by - Tuesday, June 23, 2020 9:50 PM
Kenyatta Jackson - Defensive End Copy Embed Code
Height: 6-4   Weight: 230   Hometown: Hollywood, FL (Chaminade-Madonna Prep HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
24/7:
# 79 Overall, # 7 WDE, # 8 FL

Four-star 2022 Hollywood, Florida defensive end Kenyatta Jackson included Clemson in his top schools list on Tuesday.

Also in his top-12 is Ohio State, Florida State, Auburn, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, Florida, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

He added a Clemson offer on June 1.

Jackson tallied nine sacks and 46 total stops as a sophomore.

