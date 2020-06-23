|
4-star DE has Clemson in top schools
|Tuesday, June 23, 2020 9:50 PM-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Kenyatta Jackson - Defensive End
Height: 6-4 Weight: 230 Hometown: Hollywood, FL (Chaminade-Madonna Prep HS) Class: 2022
Height: 6-4 Weight: 230 Hometown: Hollywood, FL (Chaminade-Madonna Prep HS) Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
24/7:
# 79 Overall, # 7 WDE, # 8 FL
Four-star 2022 Hollywood, Florida defensive end
Kenyatta Jackson included Clemson in his top schools list on Tuesday.
# 79 Overall, # 7 WDE, # 8 FL
Four-star 2022 Hollywood, Florida defensive end
Kenyatta Jackson included Clemson in his top schools list on Tuesday.
Also in his top-12 is Ohio State, Florida State, Auburn, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, Florida, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Nebraska and Oklahoma. He added a Clemson offer on June 1.
Also in his top-12 is Ohio State, Florida State, Auburn, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, Florida, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Nebraska and Oklahoma.
He added a Clemson offer on June 1.
Jackson tallied nine sacks and 46 total stops as a sophomore.
Blessed beyond measures! #Top12 pic.twitter.com/gM9n3nY8XI— Kenyatta Jackson Jr (@_21shotz) June 23, 2020
Tags: Kenyatta Jackson
- Vic Koenning placed on Admin leave -
- To soon? -
- TNET: 4-star DE has Clemson in top schools -
- Close to 1000 active cases of COVID in city of Clemson -
- 6-11 Walhalla native and...... -
- Rather than celebrate new recruiting commitments, -
- Boys...y'all won't believe this but I'll swear on Chad Kelly's -
- Since LBB is skirting across the isthmus of panama -
- Tennis dominance -
- Well, it’s getting interesting & alarming too.. -
- Koenning placed on administrative leave by WVU -
- Time for some apologies -
- TNET: Clemson releases jersey numbers for summer enrollees -
- Hey Colin CowTurd... -
- PEOPLE ARE ARGUING ABOUT MASKS.... -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Hey Shannon Sharpe: This time, you're just wrong in criticism of Swinney
- Clemson AD talks timeline regarding fans in Death Valley this fall
- Clemson Athletics releases latest COVID-19 numbers
- Big Kentucky lineman moves into Clemson Sunday with a goal in mind
- Tiger Town Tavern closes because of coronavirus
- Clemson announces increased detection of COVID-19 in community
- Clemson's newest QB ready to get to work
- Who in the ACC can catch Clemson? One former coach weighs in
- Report: Braves sign Clemson pitcher
- Clemson sets school-record for athletes on ACC Honor Roll
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<