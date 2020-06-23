4-star DE has Clemson in top schools

Four-star 2022 Hollywood, Florida defensive end Kenyatta Jackson included Clemson in his top schools list on Tuesday. Also in his top-12 is Ohio State, Florida State, Auburn, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, Florida, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Nebraska and Oklahoma. He added a Clemson offer on June 1.

Jackson tallied nine sacks and 46 total stops as a sophomore.

