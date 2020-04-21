4-star DE announces Clemson offer

"Extremely blessed and excited to announce (I) have received a scholarship from Clemson University!!!," Koht posted on Twitter.

Koht holds 40-plus offers and Clemson's official interest comes the same day as the official decommitment of defensive end Korey Foreman.

Koht tallied eight sacks and 14.5 TFLs last season.

He doesn't have any Crystal Ball predictions at the moment on 247Sports but did recently attend Florida's Junior Day and reportedly has another visit set for June, along with Georgia. A top-nine in March was made up of those two plus LSU, Oregon, Alabama, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Miami.