4-star DE announces Clemson offer
|Tuesday, April 21, 2020 6:51 PM- -
Height: 6-4 Weight: 215 Hometown: Vero Beach, FL (Vero Beach HS) Class: 2021
#260 Overall, #31 DE, #40 FL
#22 DE, #71 FL
#151 Overall, #10 WDE, #21 FL
Clemson extended a 4-star defensive end an offer on Tuesday, Vero Beach (Fla.) defender
Keanu Koht announced.
Koht holds 40-plus offers and Clemson's official interest comes the same day as the official decommitment of defensive end Korey Foreman. Koht tallied eight sacks and 14.5 TFLs last season. He doesn't have any Crystal Ball predictions at the moment on 247Sports but did recently attend Florida's Junior Day and reportedly has another visit set for June, along with Georgia. A top-nine in March was made up of those two plus LSU, Oregon, Alabama, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Miami.
"Extremely blessed and excited to announce (I) have received a scholarship from Clemson University!!!," Koht posted on Twitter.
Koht holds 40-plus offers and Clemson's official interest comes the same day as the official decommitment of defensive end Korey Foreman.
Koht tallied eight sacks and 14.5 TFLs last season.
He doesn't have any Crystal Ball predictions at the moment on 247Sports but did recently attend Florida's Junior Day and reportedly has another visit set for June, along with Georgia. A top-nine in March was made up of those two plus LSU, Oregon, Alabama, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Miami.
Extremely blessed and excited to announce i have received a scholarship from Clemson University!!! #ALLIN ???? @CoachVenables @coachski_ @VBFootball pic.twitter.com/SHqXHl72GQ— IX (@KeanuKoht) April 21, 2020
