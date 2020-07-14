4-star DB decommits from Clemson

Hancock committed shortly before the pandemic-induced recruiting dead period. His North Gwinnett teammate and No. 2-rated linebacker Barrett Carter committed to Clemson on May 19.

Hancock is a second decommitment of the 2021 cycle, joining No. 1-rated DE Korey Foreman. 247Sports has logged projections for Hancock to Ohio State already.

He is ranked as high as the No. 5 cornerback in the nation and top-50 overall by 247Sports (No. 41 overall).

The Tigers' 2021 class is back down to 13 commits, slipping to eighth in the 247Sports Composite team rankings - from second.