4-star DB decommits from Clemson
|Tuesday, July 14, 2020 9:03 PM-
Clemson's star-studded 2021 recruiting class took a hit Tuesday with the decommitment of 4-star cornerback
Jordan Hancock (North Gwinnett), per multiple reports.
Hancock committed shortly before the pandemic-induced recruiting dead period. His North Gwinnett teammate and No. 2-rated linebacker Barrett Carter committed to Clemson on May 19. Hancock is a second decommitment of the 2021 cycle, joining No. 1-rated DE Korey Foreman. 247Sports has logged projections for Hancock to Ohio State already. He is ranked as high as the No. 5 cornerback in the nation and top-50 overall by 247Sports (No. 41 overall). The Tigers' 2021 class is back down to 13 commits, slipping to eighth in the 247Sports Composite team rankings - from second.
