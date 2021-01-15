4-star CB places Clemson in top schools list
by - 2021 Jan 15, Fri 19:14
Daylen Everette - Cornerback Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.52)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 180   Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#146 Overall, #16 DB, #16 FL
Rivals:
#59 Overall, #5 DB, #7 FL
24/7:
# 28 Overall, # 6 CB, # 5 FL

IMG Academy (Fla.) cornerback Daylen Everette included Clemson in a top schools list that pared down his contenders.

The Norfolk, Virginia-area native received a Clemson offer in June on the first day the Tigers handed out 2022 offers.

Check out his whole top schools list and highlights below:

Longtime position coach changing role, Clemson legend replacing on staff
Justyn Ross announces he's coming back to Clemson
Justyn Ross' timeline for return to football
