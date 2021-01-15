|
4-star CB places Clemson in top schools list
Daylen Everette - Cornerback
Height: 6-0 Weight: 180 Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS) Class: 2022
#59 Overall, #5 DB, #7 FL
# 28 Overall, # 6 CB, # 5 FL
IMG Academy (Fla.) cornerback
Daylen Everette included Clemson in a top schools list that pared down his contenders.
The Norfolk, Virginia-area native received a Clemson offer in June on the first day the Tigers handed out 2022 offers.
Check out his whole top schools list and highlights below:
Top 12 ????— Daylen Everette (@DaylenEverette) January 16, 2021
#ALLIN ?? #GoHokies ?? #GoGators ?? #GoNoles ??#GoDawgs ?? #ScoDucks #WeAre ?? #RollTide ?? #GoHoos ????#OUDNA ?? #BOOMERSOONER #GBO?? ?? #UNC #RUDEBOYZ #TARHEELNATION ???? pic.twitter.com/tcI5n31Ulu
