|
4-star CB picks up Clemson offer
|Tuesday, July 14, 2020 11:25 PM-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Kamari Lassiter - Cornerback
TigerNet:
(4.48)
Height: 6-0 Weight: 185 Hometown: Tuscaloosa, AL (American Christian HS) Class: 2021
#22 DB, #9 AL
# 30 CB, # 14 AL
The 2021 Clemson recruiting cycle moved forward with an offer announced by 4-star Tuscaloosa, Alabama cornerback
Kamari Lassiter late Tuesday.
Height: 6-0 Weight: 185 Hometown: Tuscaloosa, AL (American Christian HS) Class: 2021
ESPN:
#23 DB, #12 AL
#23 DB, #12 AL
Rivals:
#22 DB, #9 AL
24/7:
# 30 CB, # 14 AL
The 2021 Clemson recruiting cycle moved forward with an offer announced by 4-star Tuscaloosa, Alabama cornerback
Kamari Lassiter late Tuesday.
"Blessed to receive an offer from...Clemson," Lassiter posted on Twitter. Lassiter holds over 20 offers, including in-state Alabama and Auburn and more around the SEC in LSU and Georgia and Florida State and Georgia Tech among ACC players in his latest top schools list. He tallied four interceptions and six pass breakups as a junior.
"Blessed to receive an offer from...Clemson," Lassiter posted on Twitter.
Lassiter holds over 20 offers, including in-state Alabama and Auburn and more around the SEC in LSU and Georgia and Florida State and Georgia Tech among ACC players in his latest top schools list.
He tallied four interceptions and six pass breakups as a junior.
Clemson had a decommitment on Tuesday with 4-star North Gwinnett (Ga.) cornerback Jordan Hancock.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University Of Clemson ???? #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/yaK53M6Dae— K ³ (@kamari_lassiter) July 15, 2020
Tags: Kamari Lassiter
- One additional positive about mask-wearing... -
- If Biden wins will Covid decrease and we can play football? -
- McMaster orders all public schools to open by Sep 8 -
- Thoughts? My wife said she was going to the store to buy -
- Uplifting Post for the Day !!!!! Great Clemson news -
- Wonder if recruits know that tarheel -
- high school leauge just voted to move practice -
- Moderna's vaccine to enter final phase of testing -
- We play football in the ACC and not SEC, so recruiting.. -
- Morning Tiger fans! What are the hot topics today? -
- Race-baiting posts -
- Decommits -
- With the two highly ranked de-commitments from Clemson it makes me wonder -
- Dono®s Den sounds good right about now... -
- Wildcard in the Football discussions -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Report: ACC expected to play only conference games, Notre Dame in rotation
- Clemson football COVID-19 update: Full speed ahead for season
- Clemson releases Fall 2020 guidelines
- Sammy Watkins on pay cut to stay with KC: "How much money do I need?"
- Korey Foreman says he is "building rapport" once again with Clemson coaches
- Clemson vs. South Carolina: Future of rivalry is uncertain, but hope remains
- Clemson athletics reports additional COVID-19 cases
- ACC announces timeline for decisions on football, more athletic seasons
- Brent Venables: The "simple man" turned into Dabo Swinney's best hire
- Top Clemson target not ready to render decision
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<