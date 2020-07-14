4-star CB picks up Clemson offer
by - Tuesday, July 14, 2020 11:25 PM
Kamari Lassiter - Cornerback Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.48)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 185   Hometown: Tuscaloosa, AL (American Christian HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#23 DB, #12 AL
Rivals:
#22 DB, #9 AL
24/7:
# 30 CB, # 14 AL

The 2021 Clemson recruiting cycle moved forward with an offer announced by 4-star Tuscaloosa, Alabama cornerback Kamari Lassiter late Tuesday.

"Blessed to receive an offer from...Clemson," Lassiter posted on Twitter.

Lassiter holds over 20 offers, including in-state Alabama and Auburn and more around the SEC in LSU and Georgia and Florida State and Georgia Tech among ACC players in his latest top schools list.

He tallied four interceptions and six pass breakups as a junior.

Clemson had a decommitment on Tuesday with 4-star North Gwinnett (Ga.) cornerback Jordan Hancock.

