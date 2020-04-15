247Sports releases updated rankings for Clemson commits, targets

No committed Tigers saw a move up, while only a couple saw some notable drops.

Korey Foreman, who committed to Clemson as the nation's top-rated prospect, is No. 2 on 247Sports currently overall and at his projected strongside defensive end position, behind Eastside Catholic (WA)'s JT Tuimoloau.

Former No. 1-rated center Ryan Linthicum is No. 2 now and a 3-star prospect according to 247Sports.

Clemson is still rated No. 2 overall in 247Sports Team Composite rankings with nine consensus 4-star pledges and one 5-star with Foreman. Ohio State leads the way with 14 4-star or higher-rated prospects and 16 total commits. North Carolina isn't far behind the Tigers in third with its 12-man class (220.73 points for Clemson; 214.47 for UNC).

Notable Tiger targets with offers in the top-100 include QB Caleb Williams (6th on 247), WR Emeka Egbuka (7th), S James Williams (8th), OT Nolan Rucci (13th), OT Amarius Mims (14th), CB Ga'Quincy McKinstry (16th), CB Tony Grimes (18th), OT Tristan Leigh (30th), ATH Sage Ryan (40th), APB Will Shipley (45th), OLB Barrett Carter (74th) and WR Troy Stellato (100th).