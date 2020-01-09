Want to cheer the Tigers as they leave for the National Championship?

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

CLEMSON, S.C. - Clemson’s College Football Playoff National Championship bound football team will depart for New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 10. Fans wishing to send the Tigers off can do so at approximately 1:15 p.m. in Jervey Lot outside the indoor practice facility gates.

The team will then travel to the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport where they will depart around 3:00 p.m.